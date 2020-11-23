Early Black Friday PS5 deals: grab these cheap PlayStation 5 gaming headphones

If you’re searching for Black Friday PS5 deals, we've found a range of reputable gaming headphones on sale that all work on PlayStation 5 like the Turtle Beach Recon 200, which are now just $29.99 at Amazon – that's 50% off.

The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset continues to be extremely hard to find, but it's not the only pair of cans that can deliver 3D Audio on PS5. If a headset is able to connect to the controller via the 3.5mm port, or if it communicates with the PS5 wireless using a dongle, you'll be able to experience Sony's new spatial audio tech.

While we haven't tested all of these headphones ourselves, these popular pairs promise to deliver rich audio and are all equipped with a microphone so you can chat with your squad online.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

With custom-tuned 50mm drivers, and cooling gel-infused earcups for all-day comfort, the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset is a popular choice among the gaming community. With a saving of 38%, it's a good time to pick up this headset. View Deal

Corsair VOID RBG Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Connect wirelessly to your PS5 using the included USB adapter, and enjoy explosive sound thanks to the custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers. Your teammates will also be able to hear you clearly thanks to the omnidirectional microphone.View Deal

Over 50% off Turtle Beach Recon 200: $59.95 $29.99 at Amazon

Get ahead of the competition with the Turtle Beach Recon 200, now 50% off. With variable mic monitoring, you can hear your own voice inside the headset so you never have to shout.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a $10 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Headset: £99.99 £73.99 at Amazon

Get a wireless headset that's compatible with the PS5 for under £75 with this deal from Amazon. With a detachable Discord certified mic and high-performance speaker drivers, this is a great PS5 headset alternative. View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 7.1 Gaming Headset - Green: £69.99 £43.99 at Currys

If you don't mind the garish green styling, these cans from Razer are armed with custom-tuned drivers to help you hear every little detail. The 3.5mm jack means you can use this on PS5, your smartphone or PC too.View Deal

Astro A10 Gaming Headset: £59.99 £49.99 at Currys

The Astro brand is renowned for its great audio and gaming features, and the A10 continues this tradition. With its noise-cancelling microphone and universal compatibility, you can't go wrong with these cans. View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset: £29.99 £24.99 at Currys

This headset from HyperX is equipped with 40mm drivers for great sound, and maximum immersion. You'll be heard be your teammates clearly thanks to the swivelling noise-cancelling mic. It's a only a £5 saving, but we'll take it. View Deal

Even though the PS5 continues flash in and out of stock, this is a great chance to pickup a great pair of gaming headphones. If you're still searching where to buy a PS5, we're carrying out regular stock checks to help you secure one.

