Duda raises $50m to help SaaS firms build improved websites

The professional website builder Duda has announced that it has raised $50m in Series D financing to grow its business further.

The company's latest funding round is led by Claridge IL along with help from existing investors Susquehanna Growth Equity and Vintage Investment Partners. To date, Duda has raised $100m though this new funding round is its largest yet.

First launched in 2010, the company has seen impressive growth in recent years and 1m websites have been built by over 17,000 web professionals worldwide on the Duda platform.

Duda plans to use this new funding to further accelerate its growth by developing new products and features as well as expanding investments across all departments including R&D, sales and marketing.

SaaS push

Unlike other website builders, Duda was created specifically for web professionals that build websites for small business customers. The company's platform also makes it easier for agencies and freelancers to collaborate with web designers throughout the entire design process.

At the same time though, Duda is a trusted partner for vertical SaaS platforms as they can scale their businesses by integrating its website builder into their core offerings. They can also extend and customize the company's solution so that they can use Duda's robust set of APIs to create thousands of sites which are automatically prepopulated with their customers' content.

Co-founder and CEO of Duda, Itai Sadan explained in a press release how its Series D would allow the company to expand even further and a greater pace, saying:

“This is an exciting time for Duda. We have seen our growth significantly accelerate and feel that with this additional financing, we can step on the gas and grow even faster. Claridge IL is very much aligned with Duda’s expansion plans and vision for the future, and we are highly confident that their expertise, network, and resources will contribute to our continued global expansion and product development.”