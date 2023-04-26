Dropbox Replay makes it easier to get that final project sign off

Dropbox has announced a handful of new features for its online approval and collaboration tool Replay, which it says is now open to all.

With the full launch of Dropbox Replay, the global cloud storage company hopes to make collaborating on media projects even easier while eliminating the need for additional tools.

Replay takes on the likes of Frame.io by giving content creators the ability to share video, image, and audio with others in order to obtain feedback, making it a powerful tool for long-distance projects that would otherwise require workers to be in the same room.

Dropbox Replay online collaboration

Much like the beta, which Dropbox reckons helped seven in 10 users to achieve a faster workflow, Replay supports live reviews and can handle comments and time stamps. Some tweaks have since been made specifically to comments to include pinning and filtering, which will be welcome news to larger teams and those working on longer projects.

It also integrates with Adobe Premier Pro, Blackmagix Design DaVinci Resolve, LumaFusion, and WeVideo. Dropbox promises that Apple Final Cut Pro support is also in the works, but it’s best not to bank on that until it is delivered.

While Replay comes as part of all plans - including the free 2GB tier - users will only be able to upload up to four video, image, or audio files for collaboration, up to their account storage limit.

A premium add-on for $12 per month ($10 per month when paid annually) removes the video limit, but retains the account storage limit stipulation, and adds a handful of other features including video transcriptions and captions, the ability to archive finished projects to Dropbox, and support for deadlines.

While there are much more powerful, dedicated tools out there for specialist companies, smaller businesses already subscribing to the Dropbox ecosystem will be able to benefit from the new Replay functions that are set to grow with time.