Adobe has some new features for Frame.io to improve online collaboration

Following its $1.3 billion acquisition of Frame.io, media giant Adobe has been injecting handy updates into the popular online collaboration platform to make it quicker and easier for users ranging from freelancers to big companies.

Ahead of NAB 2023, a series of announcements has been made to make it even easier to share media, including the expansion of Camera to Cloud to more devices.

Frame.io has also introduced tweaks to boost security, in an effort to appeal to more skeptical creatives who are yet to entrust the platform.

Frame.io Camera to Cloud for more creatives

Users of the FUJIFILM X-H2 and X-H2S cameras will now be able to use the RAW photo-to-cloud workflow, along with JPG and HEIF support and 8K ProRes video.

As part of the update, the Capture One photo editing software gains support which Frame.io says will enable collaborators to work from anywhere with photographers, rather than having to be on-prem.

Camera to Cloud represents significant time saving, with automatic cloud backups available without having to manually upload files. It’s also a secure backup option for those experiencing problems with their SD cards, such as data corruption.

For print-focused outlets, RAW photos from Fujifilm, Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, and Sony will show in Frame.io in the correct aspect ratio, and in CMYK rather than sRGB for better print workflow and management.

Online collaboration is also set to become easier, with improvements rolled out for comments and annotations in images and similar PDF tweaks expected soon.

Finally, in an expression of its commitment to security, the Adobe-owned platform has added Forensic Watermarking to the existing Watermark ID and DRM encryption tools, which can create “invisible” pixel-level watermarks that cannot be obscured or eradicated.

A company statement reads: “Frame.io will provide the ultimate security for everything.”