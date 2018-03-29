Doom gets the 4K makeover treatment on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro

Do you like your demons and blood splatters rendered in the highest possible resolution when gaming?

Then Bethesda and iD Software have you covered – they're updating the gory shooter Doom to take advantage of the power of the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.

On the top tier consoles, it'll now output at a max-resolution of 4K, adding extra visual fidelity (and frights) to the demonic invasion.

HDR hell?

HDR support and higher framerates are not mentioned in Bethesda's announcement blog post, it'll still be welcome news to owners of the newer consoles looking to breathe new life into their library of older games.

Doom, released in May 2016, was already a versatile game, running on an engine that had a dynamic resolution scaler that allowed it to be ported admirably to the lower-powered Nintendo Switch.

However, until this point it had been locked at a 1080p resolution on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms, so a return to Hell just in time for the Easter break makes for a welcome surprise.