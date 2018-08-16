Diablo 3 set to drag the Nintendo Switch to Hell this year

Although the news wasn’t quite meant to surface yet, a premature Forbes post has confirmed that Diablo 3 will be landing on Nintendo Switch before the year is out.

The 2018 Diablo release on Nintendo’s latest console will be called the Diablo 3 Eternal Collection and will include the full base game with all current updates, along with the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansion packs.

As a special treat for Switch players, you’ll be able to kit yourself out with Ganandorf’s armor from the popular Nintendo franchise Legend of Zelda – the company has offered similar bonuses to games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Skyrim on Switch.

A barbarian donning Ganondorf's armor [courtesy of Reddit user Riomegon] (Image credit: Reddit user Riomegon)

The Switch version of Diablo 3 will allow for four player local co-op, either on the same console or with four separate consoles via a wireless connection (internet not required).