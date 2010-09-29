Toshiba announces Satellite C660 laptop

Pro version also available

Toshiba C660 out in October

Toshiba has announced the arrival of the latest laptop in its Satellite range, the Satellite C660.

The laptops pack 4GB RAM, processors from Intel and AMD, and a hard drive of up to 500GB.

The screen is a 15.6-inch TruBrite HD widescreen display, which pipes through 1,366 x 768 pixels.

Satellite of love

When it comes to connectivity, there are 2x USB, Multi-Card Reader and Ethernet, and Toshiba has also managed to squeeze in a VGA Web Camera with Face Recognition and microphone.

There's no Blu-ray functionality on the laptops, but there is a DVD burner and a shed-load of bundled software, including Windows 7, Microsoft Office Starter 2010 and Nero 9 Essentials.

As well as the Satellite C660, there is also the Satellite C660 Pro, which comes with Windows 7 Professional.

The Toshiba Satellite C660 and Satellite Pro C660 have a UK release date of October, with pricing to be announced.

