Shell folders: the best-kept Windows time saving secret

Most of the important Windows user folders are quite easy to access. If you need to view your desktop, Documents, Pictures or Videos, say, they're usually just a click or two away.

Windows has many more system folders which you might need to access occasionally, though, and they're much harder to find. Would you know exactly where Windows stores your cookies, for instance? Your SendTo shortcuts, desktop themes, saved searches?

Spend a while browsing in Explorer and you'll probably find whatever you need, eventually, but there's a much quicker and easier way: the shell command.

Click Start (or Start > Run in Windows XP), type shell: and the folder name and you'll see the folder immediately. So entering shell:Cookies will display the cookies folder; shell:SendTo reveals the Send To shortcuts; shell:ResourceDir brings up your themes, and any searches you've saved are just a shell:searches command away.

Don't want to type anything? Shell folders can also be used in shortcuts, for easy embedding in the Start menu.

As an example, right-click an empty part of the desktop, click New > Shortcut and enter the command explorer.exe shell:SearchHomeFolder

Click Next, type Search as the shortcut name and click Finish.

Drag the shortcut over the Start button, drop it at the very top of the Start menu, then that's it - you now have a menu entry which will call up the Windows Search tool at a click, whenever you need it.

There are plenty of other shell folders available. Windows XP had around 40, this doubled for Vista, rose to over 100 with Windows 7, and Windows 8 adds still more. We've sorted them into bite-sized categories below for easier digestion, but if you insist on having the full, low-level gory details then you'll find them all in the Registry at HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\explorer\FolderDescriptions, or HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\Shell Folders for Windows XP.

Internet Explorer

shell:Cache

Open the Temporary Internet Files folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Cookies

Open the Internet Explorer Cookies folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Favorites

Open the Internet Explorer Favorites folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:InternetFolder

Launches Internet Explorer

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

Applets and applications

shell:AddNewProgramsFolder

Open the Control Panel "Install a program from the network" applet

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Administrative Tools

Displays shortcuts to the applets in your Control Panel\Administrative Tools folder (if any)

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:ChangeRemoveProgramsFolder

Open the Control Panel "Uninstall or change a program" applet

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Common Administrative Tools

Displays shortcuts to the Public applets in your Control Panel\Administrative Tools folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:ConnectionsFolder

Open the list of Network Connections

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:ControlPanelFolder

Displays Control Panel

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Default Gadgets

Open the default Sidebar Gadgets folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Gadgets

Open the user folder of downloaded Sidebar Gadgets

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Immersive Application Shortcuts

Displays shortcuts to the apps on your Metro screen (not regular shortcuts, but still interesting to explore)

Applies to 8

shell:ProgramFiles

Open the Program Files folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:ProgramFilesX86

Displays 32-bit programs stored on 64-bit Windows, or the \Program Files folder on 32-bit Windows

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:ProgramFilesCommon

Open the Program Files\Common Files folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:ProgramFilesCommonX86

Open the Common Files for 32-bit programs stored on 64-bit Windows, or the Program Files\Common Files folder on 32-bit Windows

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:SearchHomeFolder

Open the Windows Search tool

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

Multimedia

shell:My Music

Open the user Music folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:CommonMusic

Open the Public Music folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:SampleMusic

Open the Sample Music folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:My Pictures

Open the user Pictures folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:CommonPictures

Open the Public Pictures folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:SamplePictures

Open the Sample Pictures folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:SamplePlaylists

Open the Sample Playlists folder

Applies to Vista

shell:Original Images

Open the folder containing the original versions of images tweaked by Windows Photo Gallery, if installed

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:PhotoAlbums

Open the user Pictures\Slide Shows folder (if present)

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Podcasts

Open the user Podcasts folder (if Zune is installed)

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:My Video

Open the user Videos folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:CommonVideo

Open the Public Video folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:SampleVideos

Open the Sample Videos folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

Windows Sync Centre

shell:ConflictFolder

Displays Sync Centre Conflicts

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:SyncCenterFolder

Displays Sync Centre

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:SyncResultsFolder

Displays Sync Centre Results

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:SyncSetupFolder

Open the Sync Centre Setup options

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

System folders

shell:AppUpdatesFolder

Displays installed Windows Updates

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Common AppData

Open the Public Application Data folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Common Desktop

Open the Public Desktop

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Common Documents

Open the Public Documents folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:CommonDownloads

Open the Public Downloads folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Common Programs

Open the Public Start Menu Programs folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:CommonRingtones

Open the Public ringtones folder. This should contain some sample files - take a look.

Applies to 7, 8

shell:Common Start Menu

Open the Public Start Menu folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Common Startup

Open the Public Startup folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Common Templates

Open the Public Templates folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Fonts

Open the Fonts folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Games

Open the Games folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:HomeGroupFolder

Open the HomeGroup folder

Applies to 7, 8

shell:HomeGroupCurrentUserFolder

Open the HomeGroup folder for the currently logged-on user (will disappear immediately if you don't have a homegroup)

Applies to 8

shell:MyComputerFolder

Open the Computer folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:OEM Links

Displays links provided by your PC manufacturer (if any)

Applies to XP, Vista, 7

shell:NetworkPlacesFolder

Open the Network Places folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:PrintersFolder

Open the Printers folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Public

Open the Users\Public folder for quick access to public Music, Downloads, Pictures and more

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:PublicGameTasks

Open the Public Game Explorer folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:ResourceDir

Open the Windows Resources folder (themes are stored here)

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:RecycleBinFolder

Open the Recycle Bin

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:System

Open the Windows System folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Systemx86

Open the Windows System folder for 32-bit files on 64-bit Windows, or \Windows\System32 on 32-bit Windows

Applies to Vista, 8

shell:UserProfiles

Open the folder holding all user profiles

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Windows

Open the Windows installation folder (usually \Windows)

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

Libraries

shell:DocumentsLibrary

Open the Documents library

Applies to 7, 8

shell:Libraries

Open the Libraries folder

Applies to 7, 8

shell:MusicLibrary

Displays your Music library

Applies to 7, 8

shell:PicturesLibrary

Displays your Pictures library

Applies to 7, 8

shell:Podcast Library

Displays your Podcasts library (if Zune is installed)

Applies to 7, 8

shell:PublicLibraries

Displays public libraries, if any

Applies to 7, 8

shell:VideosLibrary

Displays your Videos library

Applies to 7, 8

User folders

shell:AppData

Open the user Application Data folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:CD Burning

Open the folder where files are stored before being burned to disc

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Contacts

Open the user Windows Contacts folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:CredentialManager

Open the user Credentials folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Cryptokeys

Open the user encryption keys folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:CSCFolder

Open the Client Side Cache Offline Files folder, if supported

Applies to XP, Vista, 7

shell:Desktop

Open the user desktop folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Downloads

Open the user downloads folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:DpAPIKeys

Opens the users AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Protect folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:GameTasks

Open the user Game Explorer folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:History

Open the user History folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:ImplicitAppShortcuts

Open the hidden ImplicitAppShortcuts folder

Applies to 7, 8

shell:Links

Open the user Links folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Local AppData

Open the user Application Data folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:NetHood

Open the user Network Places folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Personal

Open the user Documents folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Playlists

Open the user \Music\Playlists folder

Applies to Vista, 7

shell:PrintHood

Open the user printer shortcuts folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Profile

Open the user profile folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Programs

Open the user Start Menu Programs folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Quick Launch

Open the Quick Launch folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Recent

Open the user's Recent Documents folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Ringtones

Display the user's Ringtones folder

Applies to 7, 8

shell:SavedGames

Open the Saved Games folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:Searches

Open the saved searches folder

Applies to Vista, 7, 8

shell:SendTo

Open the user Send To folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Start Menu

Open the user Start Menu folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:Startup

Open the user Startup folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7, 8

shell:SystemCertificates

Open the user certificates folder

Applies to Vista, 7

shell:Templates

Open the user Templates folder

Applies to XP, Vista, 7

shell:User Pinned

Access shortcuts pinned to the Start menu or Taskbar

Applies to 7

shell:UserTiles

Displays your user tiles (the images you can use for your account)

Applies to 8

shell:PublicUserTiles

Open the Public user tiles folder

Applies to 8

shell:Roaming Tiles

Displays further user tiles

Applies to 8