Meet the tiny PC that can handle 33 million pixels

Zotac will launch a computer that fits on one's palm at Computex in a few days' time in Taiwan and that PC, the ZBOX MA760, can do one thing that most computers can't.

The AMD processor that powers it has enough graphic firepower to drive not one or two but four monitors, with resolutions of up to 4K on each.

That's more than 33 million pixels or the equivalent of 16 full HD monitors playing simultaneously. But rather than gamers, the MA760 uses AMD's Eyefinity technology to target the growing digital signage industry.

Not for gamers

So no, you won't be able to play a flight simulator or shoot your enemies. It is likely that customers will use these to display static pictures rather than videos.

Curiously, Zotac opted for a laptop APU, the FX-7600P, probably to reduce heat dissipation. This quad-core processor has 12 Radeon R7 Graphics cores but doesn't support H265 unfortunately (so it won't be your ultimate media PC).

The rest of the specification is rather impressive for such a small computer. There are two memory slots, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, a VESA bracket, four USB 3.0 ports and an external antenna (as well as the four DisplayPort connectors).