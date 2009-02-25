Trending
Brands

Medion shows off Erazer gaming PC

By PC  

Intel Core i7 machine with 6GB DDR3 RAM

Medion Erazer X7311

Medion's latest power house PC has arrived, with the Erazer X7311 boasting a massive 6GB DDR3 RAM, Intel Core i7 processor and terabyte of storage.

The £899 Windows Vista Home Premium PC is available from Medionnow, and is pitched squarely at 'professional and hard core gamers' who may have wanted a little more than the mid-range Nvidia GeForce 9600GT 512MB.

Elsewhere, the stats are fairly impressive – with an 2.66 GHz Intel Core i7 920, DVD rewriter, a teraybyte HDD and 6GB DDR3-SDRAM.

Low key

A rather low-key black case is crammed with a host of ports on the front, including the now familiar memory card reader, and Medion has thrown in a keyboard and mouse.

On the software front, the PC comes with Microsoft Works 9, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007 Trail Edition, Nero Burning ROM 8 Essentials, Nero recode 3, and some inevitable bloatware.

Related news

See more PC news