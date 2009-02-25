Medion shows off Erazer gaming PC

Medion's latest power house PC has arrived, with the Erazer X7311 boasting a massive 6GB DDR3 RAM, Intel Core i7 processor and terabyte of storage.

The £899 Windows Vista Home Premium PC is available from Medionnow, and is pitched squarely at 'professional and hard core gamers' who may have wanted a little more than the mid-range Nvidia GeForce 9600GT 512MB.

Elsewhere, the stats are fairly impressive – with an 2.66 GHz Intel Core i7 920, DVD rewriter, a teraybyte HDD and 6GB DDR3-SDRAM.

Low key

A rather low-key black case is crammed with a host of ports on the front, including the now familiar memory card reader, and Medion has thrown in a keyboard and mouse.

On the software front, the PC comes with Microsoft Works 9, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007 Trail Edition, Nero Burning ROM 8 Essentials, Nero recode 3, and some inevitable bloatware.