DEC Microvax 3100-40 workstation specs and pictures

1987 was the year when Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up was first aired and the Docklands Light Railway opened.

27 years ago was also when DEC (Digital Equipment Corporation) launched its MicroVAX-3100 series.

Basking in the limelight is Series 40, otherwise known as the VAXstation-3100/40, which was launched back in October 1993.

According to Wikipedia, it was codenamed Waverley/S, developed in Ayr, Scotland and used a KA42- A CPU module that had a 64KB external cache and a CVAX 32-bit microprocessor clocked at 11.12MHz.

Shadowy nature

According to HP, it can reach up to 25MHz with 6KB on chip and houses up to 32MB RAM with an internal HDD of up to 8.7GB. I/O includes SCSI and Ethernet with some interesting features like Disk Shadowing.

The system also offers "enhanced distributed computing capabilities and flexibility", supporting "more than 10,000 commercial and technical applications across local or wide area network".

A refurbished model by ICC4IT comes with two HDDs - one by Digital and the other, a Seagate Barracuda one - is powered by a 480W power supply unit.

The motherboard, which is housed in a desktop enclosure, is unlike anything I've seen with only one visible capacitor, a lot of integrated circuits (ICs) and six memory slots. Interestingly enough, you can even see an AMD IC near the ribbon cable.