Intel shipped more than 100 million microprocessors during Q3

Intel's third-Quarter revenue increased to $14.6 billion (about £9.1 billion, AU$16.8 billion), an 8% year-over-year bump, the company said. The company's Q3 was driven in large part to a record number of shipped PCs and microservers.

Operating income for the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company increased 30% to $4.5 billion (about £2.8 billion, AU$5.2 billion) during the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2013. Net income increased 19% to $3.3 billion (about £2.1 billion, AU$3.8 billion), during the quarter.

The company's PC Client Group business witnessed a 9% year-over-year revenue increase, bringing the unit to $9.2 billion (about £5.8 billion, AU$10.6 billion) for the quarter. The PC Client Group is responsible for the following Intel products: notebooks (including Ultrabook and 2 in 1 devices), desktops (including all-in-ones and high-end PCs), wireless and wired connectivity products, and home gateway and set-top box components.

PC volume

During the quarter, notebook platform volumes increased 21% from Q3 2013 to Q3 2014, while notebook platform average selling prices decreased 10% from Q3 2013 to Q3 2014. Desktop selling volume increased 6% during the period, while the average price of a desktop also increased 2%.

Intel's data Center Group increased revenue 16% to $3.7 billion, and the Internet of Things Group increased revenue 14% to $530 million (about £333 million, AU$609 million). Intel has been pushing wearable devices and connected machines heavily recently.

During Q3 Intel launched Edison, an all-in-one development board that Intel hopes will power wearable devices. The company also paid $650 million (about £400 million, AU$700 million) for LSI's Axxia Networking business and invested $1.47 billion (about £0.9 billion, AU$1.66 billion) in Chinese company Spreadtrum Communications and RDA Microelectronics.

For the first time, Intel sold more than 100 million microprocessors in a quarter. In July, Intel added 11 new SKUs to its mobile processor portfolio for all budgets, with three Celeron, one Pentium, three Core i5 and four Core i7 models.

Software and services operating segments, which includes the McAfee division, increased revenue 2% to $558 million (about £350 million, AU$641 million).