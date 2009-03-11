Bletchley Park announces new funding

Bletchley Park's continual battle to keep its head above water has been given a boost by the news that the local council have helped to generate £600,000 to keep the historical technology site open.

Best know for being the place where the Enigma code was cracked in World War II – a breakthrough which handed the initiative to the Allies - Bletchley Park is also home to the National Museum of Computing.

Maintaining the site has been a huge investment, but along with backing from the likes of IBM and English Heritage, the effort of the local council has also proven fruitful.

Enormous historical importance

Chief Executive of English Heritage, Dr Simon Thurley announced,"Bletchley Park is of enormous historical importance and played a vital role in the allies winning the Second World War.

"A large part of the activity that secured the freedom Europe now enjoys took place here, and this is why English Heritage is so keen to help.

"When we announced our initial £300,000 grant last year for urgent roof repairs to the Grade II listed mansion, I laid down the gauntlet by pledging another £100,000 each year over three years if match funding could be found.

"I am delighted that Milton Keynes Council has pledged this money which will ensure urgent repairs can be made to the historic buildings on the site."

Community spirit

Simon Greenish – the Director of Bletchley Park – also thanked the local community for their support.

"Not only would we like to convey enormous gratitude to Milton Keynes Council and English Heritage for their collaboration and the clear demonstration of their belief in the Trust but, equally importantly, to the people of Milton Keynes for voting to support Bletchley Park in the Milton Keynes Council Budget Consultation," said Greenish.

You can do your bit to save Bletchley Park by visiting the Save Bletchley Park site.