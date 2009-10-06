US Mac homes likely to also have Windows PC

There is a Mac in 12 per cent of US computer-owning households, but 85 per cent of those homes are likely to have a second PC that runs Windows, according to the latest figures.

The NPD's horribly named Household Penetration Study reports that Mac owners, which have grown from 9 per cent to 12 per cent of computer-owning homes in the US, are far more likely to have multiple computers and gadgets aplenty in their houses than their Windows PC-owning brethren.

The HPS – as we'd prefer to call it – found that Mac owners are far more likely to have another PC which, wait for it, runs Windows.

High correlation

The study also found that Mac owners have more gadgets, more income and a laptop.

"While Apple owners tend to own more computers and more electronics devices, there's also a high correlation among Apple owners and more affluent consumer households," said Stephen Baker, vice president of industry analysis.

"36 per cent of Apple computer owners reported household incomes greater than US$100,000, compared to 21 per cent of all consumers.

Of course, more money means more goodies – and that is a major factor.

Mo' income – mo' gadgets

"With a higher household income, though, it's not a surprise that those consumers are making more electronics purchases," Baker added.

"The average Apple household owns 48 consumer electronics devices, whereas the average computer household owns about 24.

"Apple household owners' actions and purchases can be used by the industry as leading indicators for hot new products and adoption."

