Sky+ App arrives for Apple iPad

The popular Sky+ App has now arrived for Apple's iPad – letting you remotely set recordings and scout out the week ahead through the TV listings.

The Sky+ App has been a major hit for the satellite giant, allowing its customers to set their box to record programmes from their mobile phones.

And now, an iPad version is here, offering the seven-day EPG and bringing a highlights showcase section and recommendation engine.

iPad version

David Gibbs, General Manager for Sky Mobile said: "We are delighted to bring our popular Sky+ App to iPad with several new features which give our customers even more flexibility in discovering, watching and recording the TV they love."

Another feature is integration with the Sky mobile TV App for iPad, allowing live access to Sky Sports and Sky news.

"Customers who have both apps downloaded can click through to Sky TV directly from the Sky+ App and access any of the app's live content," explains Sky.