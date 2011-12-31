Jonathan Ive knighted in New Year Honours list

Apple's industrial design guru Jonathan Ive has been awarded a knighthood in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

The Chingford-raised Head of Design began working for Apple in 1992 and inspired the look and feel of iconic products like the iMac, iPod, MacBook Air, iPhone and iPad.

The Northumbria University industrial design graduate was often seen as the most important cog in the late Steve Jobs' well-oiled Apple machine.

Ive, who will now be known as Sir Jonathan, released a statement saying he was both thrilled and honoured by the royal recognition.

Wonderful tradition

"I am keenly aware that I benefit from a wonderful tradition in the UK of designing and making,'' said the 44-year-old.

"To be recognized with this honour is absolutely thrilling and I am both humbled and sincerely grateful. I discovered at an early age that all I've ever wanted to do is design.

"I feel enormously fortunate that I continue to be able to design and make products with a truly remarkable group of people here at Apple."

The timing of Ive's honour may be a further sign of the UK's recognition of tech, as the coalition government presses on with plans to turn London's so-called Tech City into the new Silicon Valley.

Arise, Sir Jony!

Via: BBC News