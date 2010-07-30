Ballmer: Apple has sold more iPads than I'd like

Steve Ballmer has admitted that Apple has sold more iPads than he'd have liked, as he defended the lack of a credible Windows 7 tablet alternative.

Speaking at a conference, Ballmer insisted that the Windows 7 tablets would not be rushed out, but that everybody was aware of the pressing need for options.

"They'll be shipping as soon as they are ready," Ballmer said. "It is job one urgency. No one is sleeping at the switch."

When asked about the popular iPad, which has sold well globally despite people's reservations about Apple's closed garden approach, Ballmer confessed that he was not enjoying the success.

"They've sold certainly more than I'd like them to have sold," added Ballmer.

The Microsoft chief executive has consistently pointed to Windows 7 tablets as a key part of the company's immediate future along with Windows Phone 7.

Via CNet