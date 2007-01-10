CES 2007: Segate intros FreeAgent drives

Seagate has introduced a range of FreeAgent backup solutions that take your files and folders with you - and even copies information direct to your iPod.

We were initially a bit uninspired - these are removable hard drives, after all. But - stay with us here - they're actually really rather useful. These drives enable you to stay 'connected to their content' according to Seagate.

That means that the drive automatically stores Internet favourites, settings and passwords, email and instant messaging records and comes with management software.

The software enables you to specify exactly what you want to synchronise - you can even transfer Outlook email and contacts to an iPod or the FreeAgent itself.

Seagate is trying to differentiate its own-branded drives from those offered by Maxtor, which Seagate recently acquired.

The FreeAgent Pro data movers will be available in 320GB, 500GB, 750GB capacities, while the more portable FreeAgent Go is in 80GB, 120GB, 160GB sizes.

The FreeAgent Go Small is a tiny 12GB drive with a pocket-knife style USB connector. It folds back into the drive.