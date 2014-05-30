Brother refreshes business colour laser printer range

Brother has unveiled a new range of business colour laser printers that target small and medium companies printing up to 5000 pages a month (around half a ream per day).

The company says it would seek to extend its dominance of the mono laser market to the more competitive colour one.

The L8000 series has six models, all of them with high yield (up to 4000 pages) or super high yield (up to 6000 pages) cartridges while the higher-ranging L9000 is only available with super high yield cartridges.

They all offer automatic duplex by default, 128MB of RAM plus features aimed at companies embracing BYOD (bring your own device) schemes like Airprint, Google Cloud Print and Brother's own iPrint&Scan.

The flagship model also adds print speeds of up to 30ppm plus 802.11n, Wi-Fi Direct, wired LAN, NFC and a page cost of only 6.5p per A4 page.

The printers will be available be available from next month, either as standalone or as part of Brother's managed printing services scheme.