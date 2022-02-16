Chrome OS is coming to PCs and Macs

Audio player loading…

Google has announced a new version of its Chrome OS software that should allow it to expand to PC and Mac devices for the first time.

The new Chrome OS Flex is designed to run on older machines, and looks to offer businesses and schools in particular with more flexibility on their software choices.

The "cloud-first" software looks similar to the equivalent already seen on Chromebook devices, offering a stripped-back way to access Google Workspace tools such as Gmail, Meet, Google Docs, with thousands of apps available from the Play Store.

Chrome OS Flex

"End-user computing is complicated. And it’s even more complicated for businesses and schools," Thomas Riedl, Google Cloud Director of Product, Enterprise and Education, wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

"Slow boot times, intrusive updates, security add-ons, and burdensome management of legacy devices take valuable time away from employees, students, and IT."

"Chrome OS Flex modernizes devices you already own, allowing you to experience the benefits of Chrome OS on PCs and Macs."

(Image credit: Google)

Google says that Chrome OS Flex "boots up in seconds", meaning there's no long wait times for your device to get ready, with system updates downloading in the background.

Admins can install Chrome OS Flex across business or school devices via USB or network, allowing for a speedy roll-out, with user profiles downloaded through the cloud, automatically syncing their settings, policies and bookmarks.

Chrome OS Flex will also benefit from Google's regular security updates against the latest threats, and Google also notes that due to its un-demanding specs, using Chrome OS Flex means you can keep your existing devices for longer, helping cut down on e-waste.

Riedl noted that the launch had been helped by Google's 2020 acquisition of Neverware, whose Chromium-based CloudReady OS helped businesses around the world shift onto the company's software.

Google says that Chrome OS Flex is not a finished product yet, but users can try the new software as a free trial now ahead of a wider release later this year.