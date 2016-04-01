Here's the Tesla Model 3 – and we reserved one

Elon Musk took the stage tonight to unveil the affordable Model 3 during a private event at its Hawthorne, California facility. The car looks fantastic, and I reserved one online to replace my wife's Nissan Leaf.

Tesla expects a US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rating of 215 miles of range on the base model and hints at available longer-range models. Supercharging is standard on all models to take advantage of the fast network of over 3,600 charging stations.

Musk claims 0-60mph performance in under six seconds, which puts its straight-line performance in the same territory as the BMW 328i. But, like its bigger brothers, expect even faster models to be available when deliveries begin next year.

Tesla's semi-autonomous driving technology, Autopilot, will be standard on all Model 3's, which gives it a major technological leap over the Chevy Bolt and Nissan Leaf.

