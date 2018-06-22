Bullitt Group secures rugged smartphones with BlackBerry tech

British smartphone manufacturer Bullitt has agreed a deal with BlackBerry that will see the former’s products protected by the Canadian firm’s security technology.

Bullitt produces a range of ruggedized devices for outdoor use and has global licences for the Cat and Land Rover brands. Among its most recent products is the Land Rover Explore.

Its smartphones are used in more than 100 countries, and the firm claims the deal will ensure its devices are protected both on the inside and the outside.

BlackBerry Bullitt Group deal

"With the rising threat of hacks and security breaches in mobile and connected IoT devices, it was important for us to find a partner that can help us keep pace with, and protect against, the fast-changing security challenges that concern our customers,” said James Shannon, chief product officer, Bullitt Group.

“By partnering with BlackBerry, we’re able to provide a level of security that will give our customers peace of mind when communicating and using their devices for business, or in their everyday lives.”

BlackBerry was once the leader in the enterprise mobile market, but its fortunes faded dramatically at the start of the decade and it withdrew from direct smartphone manufacturing.

It has instead transitioned into a services and software firm. In addition to supplying businesses and governments with enterprise mobility management (EMM) technology, it also licences its security expertise to device makers. The BlackBerry Secure licence that Bullitt has negotiated will allow it to integrate security at a hardware level.

“Bullitt Group’s customers, from farmers and construction workers to outdoor enthusiasts, will now be able to have rugged products that aren’t just durable on the outside, but also strong on security on the inside,” declared Alex Thurber, head of mobility solutions at BlackBerry.