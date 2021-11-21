Black Friday PS Plus deals have finally dropped - grab 12 months for $39.99

Savings on PS Plus are finally live, slashing the price of a 12-month PS Plus membership from $59.99 to $39.99 - meaning you can save $20 on your annual subscription.

Right now, this Black Friday PlayStation Plus deal is available at Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop, but we suspect we could see prices get even lower in Black Friday deals, as last year CD Keys dropped the price of a 12-month PS Plus membership to $32.99.

So, you could wait to see if CD Keys does a similar offer again this year, or make the most of the discounts we're seeing right now before they expire or go out of stock (though due to PS Plus being digital, the latter is quite unlikely).

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $20 on 12 months of PS Plus at Walmart right now.

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $20 on 12 months of PS Plus at Gamestop right now.

PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 on 12 months of PS Plus at Best Buy right now.

Here at TechRadar, we've always said that Black Friday is the best time to renew your PS Plus subscription. While you'll find other PlayStation Plus discounts throughout the year, sometimes priced just as competitively as we see during Black Friday, this is the one time you can actually guarantee the price will drop.

What's more, if you purchase a PS Plus 12-month membership then you don't have to worry about renewing it for a whole year. And, by the time your renewal is due, it'll be Black Friday once again – and you'll be able to pick up another 12-month deal. It's a genius strategy. If you need to renew in the middle of the year and you end up paying full price, it's not ideal – especially when a little planning saves you some money.

PS Plus memberships stack too, which means you could buy three years' worth, redeem all of them then not have to sweat buying another 12 months of PS Plus until 2024. It's unclear if there's a limit to stacking membership – but this protects you against any potential price hikes that Sony could roll out in the next couple of years.

We strongly suggest getting a 12-month membership rather than three months, as we have found this offers the best value for money. Plus, if you purchase a three-month membership during Black Friday, it'll run out at the end of February 2022, when there are typically no sales on.

