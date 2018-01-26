Best mining motherboards 2018: the best motherboards for mining Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

Before you start mining for Bitcoin, Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies, make sure you read the following articles so you know everything you need to before you begin.

The best mining motherboards 2018

1. Asus B250 Mining Expert

The world's fist 19 GPU mining motherboard

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 19 | Processors supported: 7th and 6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Pentium/Celeron (Socket 1151) | Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 18 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM

Support for huge number of GPUs

Stable power delivery features

No need to mess around in the BIOS

Difficult to get hold of

Easily the best motherboard for cryptocurrency mining, the Asus B250 Mining Expert supports a jaw-dropping 19 graphics cards – more than any other board on this list. Plus, thanks to a special mining mode, gone are the days where you had to mess around with the BIOS in order to maximise your ROI. On top of these quality of life improvements, the B250 Mining Expert features the same high quality we expect from Asus, the only real drawback is its scarcity – it’s usually out of stock.

2. ASRock H110 Pro BTC+

Support for 13 graphics cards

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 13 | Processors supported: 7th and 6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Pentium/Celeron (Socket 1151) | Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 12 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM

Supports up to 13 graphics cards

On board power and reset switches

May not need all slots

The ASRock H110 Pro BTC+ is one of the best mining motherboards you can buy right now, thanks to the extremely solid build quality and its ability to support up to 13 GPUs. These features mean that if you’re looking for a future-proof board, you can’t do much better, as the H110 Pro BTC+ will allow you to expand as needed. Some might say that it’s a little overkill, as Windows 10 only support up to eight graphics cards, but there’s no harm in preparing for future updates. The ASRock H110 might not be the best motherboard if you’re only getting started with mining, but if you’re looking for a feature-packed and flexible mining motherboard, this is one of the best ones around.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Asus B250 Mining Expert

3. Gigabyte GA-H110-D3A

The best mining motherboard for six GPU setups

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 6 | Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) | Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 5 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM

Supports M.2 storage

Solid build quality

Doesn't support as many GPUs as ASRock H110 Pro BTC+

The Gigabyte GA-H110-D3A is one of the best mining GPUs on the market, and if you don't need the ability to run 13 GPUs at once, then this may be a better purchase. It can still handle six GPUs, and it has excellent built quality which means this motherboard can withstand the intensive use mining for cryptocurrencies entails. It also includes electrostatic, power failure and high temperature protection, which is essential for a machine running 24/7. Unlike some other mining motherboards, the Gigabyte GA-H110-D3A can also be used for non-mining applications, giving it a flexibility if you find mining isn't for you.

4. Biostar TB250-BTC Pro

A fantastic price for a fantastic mining motherboard

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 12 | Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) | Slots: 1 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 11 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 2 x DDR4 DIMM

Great value

Support for 12 GPUs

Limited availability

The Biostar TB250-BTC Pro is a great value mining motherboard that brings some excellent and advanced mining features, such as support for up to 12 GPUs, for a very competitive price. Even if you're not going to be using the full 12 PCI slots for graphics cards, this could be a wise investment if you plan on scaling up your mining operation in the future. The only real downside of this motherboard is that it's quite difficult to get hold of, so keep an eye on our price tracker on this page, as it will tell you when it's in stock, and what the best price is!

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Gigabyte GA-H110-D3A

5. MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon

A gaming and mining motherboard

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 7 | Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) | Slots: 3 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 4 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 4 x DDR4 DIMM

Support for 7 GPUs

Can double as a motherboard for gaming PC

Gaming features and aesthetic may be a turn off

The MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon is a great choice of mining motherboard if you also want to use it in a gaming machine as well, thanks to a number of gaming-centric features that you'd usually associate with mobos found in gaming rigs. This means you get four DDR4 memory slots (rather than the more common two slots found in other mining motherboards), plenty of ports and connectivity and even aesthetics to appeal to hardcore gamers. Of course, it's no slouch in the mining department either, with support for up to seven GPUs. FOr the best versatile mining motherboard, this is a great choice.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Gigabyte GA-H110-D3A

6. Asus ROG Strix Z270E

A brilliant motherboard for mining

Form factor: ATX | GPU Support: 7 | Processors supported: 7th/6th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3/Intel Pentium/ Intel Celeron (LGA1151 socket) | Slots: 3 x PCI Express 3.0 x16, 4 x PCI Express 2.0 x1, 4 x DDR4 DIMM

Can also be used for gaming

Supports seven GPUs

Gaming features may not be needed

Asus, and its ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand is well known for making excellent gaming components and peripherals, and a number of its products, such as the Asus ROG Strix Z270E, are also great for mining Bitcoin and other currencies. This motherboard, like the MSI Z170A Gaming Pro Carbon, supports seven GPUs, which is a decent number for a mining PC. It also has plenty of additional features, though many of those a gaming-centric. That's great if you want this motherboard to also power a gaming PC, but if you're not interested in gaming, you will find the additional features pointless at best, and distracting at worst.

