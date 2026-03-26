Yes, you really can save $60 on an Asus motherboard and get a free 512GB Team Group SSD worth $113 — a deal so good I refreshed the page to make sure it was real
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By Wayne Williams published
Asus TUF B760-PLUS WiFi is now just $140
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Asus TUF B760-PLUS WiFi is now just $140