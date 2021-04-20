The best medical alert systems and services for every budget

Why get a quote from us? • Save Time – Get up to four quotes from our selected suppliers by filling in just one form • Save Money – Save money by comparing quotes and choosing the most competitive offer • Free and No Obligation – Our service is 100% free and with no obligation to buy

What should you pay for a medical alert system?

Typically, the cheapest medical alert systems are landline in-home systems. The average cost is about $30 per month, but many services have dropped the price in recent years. Bay Alarm Medical, for example, offers a landline in-home system for $20 per month.

In-home cellular systems, which connect to a wireless providers cellular network instead of a landline, cost about $35 per month. But again, many services have lower prices, like MobileHelp, which costs roughly $25 per month.

Mobile medical alert systems range between $35 and $60 per month depending on whether you want fall detection and GPS features. Still, you can get one of the best mobile medical alert systems for $25 per month with GreatCall. And RescueTouch offers a mobile medical alert system for $20 per month, though it calls 911 directly rather than a monitoring center.

Fall detection is a relatively new product and typically costs between $5 per month to as high as $20 per month depending on the company. On average, a fall detection pendant adds $10 per month to your regular medical alert system subscription. You can’t get a fall detection sensor without having a medical alert subscription.

Most services also offer other add-ons. Some, like wall buttons or additional pendants, cost around $2 per month. And some are one-time costs, like a lockbox for your keys.

You should never feel pressured to get an add-on.

Our advice is to keep your budget in mind and hold fast to it. These add-ons are often unnecessary and can easily end up doubling the monthly cost of your medical alert system if you can’t say no.

The table below compares the pricing of five leading medical alert systems.

Compare Medical alert system prices and features

This is how our recommended medical alert systems compare head-to-head in four crucial categories. You can read a short review of each below.

Company Lowest monthly cost Fall detection cost (per month) Emergency response grade Audio quality GreatCall $24.99 $39.99 A A Medical Guardian $29.95 $10 A A MobileHelp $24.99 $10 C A RescueTouch $19.99 $29 C C Bay Alarm Medical $19.99 $10 B B

The best medical alert system features

Medical alert system features explained

These are the features that will give you peace of mind and your loved one the safety and security they need in later life. A good medical alert systems should be strong in all these areas.

Emergency response time

This is the time from the moment you press the help button to the moment an operator answers. According to most services, the industry average is around 55 seconds, which was consistent with our testing.

Audio quality

Communication is the next most important feature with a medical alert system. You need to effectively hear the emergency operator, as they will ask important questions about your situation while staying on the line until help arrives.

Range

With GPS mobile systems, range is not an issue. But with in-home systems, the specified range is typically between 300 and 1,200 feet.

GPS

Most mobile medical alert systems feature GPS tracking. While the GPS is sometimes used with caretaker apps to track and locate seniors with dementia, it’s also used by emergency responders to quickly locate you in an emergency.

Fall detection

A fall detection sensor automatically detects a fall and calls for help. These pendants or features typically cost around $10 extra per month. The technology isn’t perfect, but the peace of mind it provides is worth it for many people.

Redundant US-based 24/7 monitoring centers: Every medical alert service has at least two monitoring centers located in the US, each open year round without any off hours. This ensures your call for help is answered regardless of the time of day or day of the year.

Bi-lingual services

Most monitoring centers provide bi-lingual services for English and Spanish speakers. Some monitoring centers can accommodate over 100 languages.

Waterproof devices

Since a medical alert system is only good if you wear, this includes the shower and the pool. As such, every system we’ve reviewed is waterproof.

No contract terms

You should never lock yourself into a long-term commitment. As such, we only recommended and reviewed services with “no contract, cancel anytime” policies.

Pro-rated refund

Most medical alert services provide a pro-rated refund when you cancel. This way, you only pay for what you used.

Two-way voice system

Lookout for an easy voice communication feature to help you converse with family members, carers or medical professionals, hands-free.

Medical alert systems quiz

What you should consider before buying a medical alert system

Before you choose a medical alert system, we recommend that you answer the following questions:

Will you (or your loved one) wear the medical alert device?

Just as a helmet only protects your skull when you wear it, a medical alert device only keeps you safe when it's worn. So it's worth considering how comfortable the wearer will be with the device.

The AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) say that research shows a majority of falls among seniors with medical alert systems occur without the help button being pressed. The reason? The senior wasn’t wearing the device, either because they forgot or because they were avoiding the stigma.

Will you remember to wear it – or charge it if necessary?

If your loved one has dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, forgetting to wear the device is something you need to figure out and monitor. But even if memory isn't an issue, you still need to have the confidence to keep wearing the medical pendant and charge a mobile device.

Can you afford a medical alert system?

With the cheapest medical alert systems costing $20 per month, you need to make sure you can afford it before buying one. And since most services default to an autopay or auto-renewal policy, it’s easy to lose track and get caught off-guard by a payment you weren’t expecting.

Should you get an in-home or mobile medical alert system?

A mobile medical alert system is safer, even if you have limited mobility. As such, it’s your best choice if you can afford it. Fortunately, with some services offering mobile systems as low as $20 per month, affordability is no longer the delineator.

Can you avoid giving in to sales pressure?

Medical alert services can be overly-enthusiastic when it comes to selling their products. While compiling our medical alert system reviews, we tracked how many times sales reps call, emailed, and texted us over the span of 30 days and it’s incredible how tenacious some can be to get a sale. And once you talk to a sales rep, expect them to up-sell you on accessories, like wall buttons, extra pendants, a lockbox, and more.

Keep your budget in mind and hold fast to it. These unnecessary add-ons can easily end up doubling the monthly cost of your medical alert system if you can’t say no.

Medical alert system reviews

The best medical alert systems reviews

To be the best all-round medical alert system, you need to provide an exceptional safety net for seniors at a price that doesn’t break a budget.

Well, with the GreatCall Lively Mobile Plus, this is exactly what you get – a GPS mobile medical alert system with excellent audio quality, the fastest emergency response time of any service we tested, and a starting price that’s lower than most service’s in-home landline systems. Despite the $49.95 equipment fee (which purchases the device), there aren’t really any bad points.

Starting at $24.95 per month, the GreatCall Lively Mobile Plus is one of the most affordable medical alert systems on the market. And it’s a mobile PERS device, which means you get the best communication with emergency responders from wherever your emergency occurs.

The GPS feature means EMTS can track your location and reach you faster. For $5 more per month, you also get access to the Urgent Care feature where you can talk to doctors and nurses and the GreatCall Link, an app for caretakers and loved ones. And for $15 dollars more per month, you get one of the best fall detection sensors we’ve ever tested.

Read our full Great Call review.

Medical Guardian is our pick for best overall options because of the six packages it has to offer. Most medical alert services offer the same three packages – an in-home landline system, an in-home cellular system, and a mobile GPS system.

And in this regard, Medical Guardian is no different. They offer the Classic Guardian, the Home Guardian, and the Mobile Guardian. However, they also offer a different mobile package called the Active Guardian. And they have the Freedom Guardian, a medical alert smartwatch, and the Family Guardian, an activity tracker and medical alert system.

With six packages, you have the best chance of finding a medical alert system to fit your situation and budget than with other services. The Freedom Guardian is our personal favorite, as very few companies offer a medical alert smartwatch, which is the best option for avoiding the stigma of a medical alert system while also including additional features, such as weather apps.

But most of all, Medical Guardian’s systems performed well in all of our tests. The emergency response time was second only to GreatCall and the operators were unrivaled. So when you consider the combination of high-end performance with all the options, it’s clear why Medical Guardian is one of the best medical alert services around.

Read our full Medical Guardian review.

MobileHelp The best manufacturer of medical alert systems Specifications Lowest monthly cost: $24.99 Fall detection cost (monthly): $10 Devices offered: Mobile devices (inc. GPS), home devices (with wearable emergency button) TODAY'S BEST DEALS MobileHelp $37.95 /mth Visit Siteat MobileHelp Reasons to buy + Excellent audio quality + Manufactures in-home and mobile systems + Smartwatch option Reasons to avoid - Below average call response times

Take a look at each of our medical alert system reviews and you’ll quickly notice that most of the services use the same in-home medical alert system and the same mobile systems.

MobileHelp designed and manufactured the best performing (and one of the most popular) in-home medical alert systems. It also makes an excellent mobile GPS system used by many of its competitors. It says a lot about a product’s quality when your competitors use the product you make. This is why MobileHelp is our pick for the best manufacturer of medical alert systems.

The MobileHelp CBS in-home cellular system has the best audio quality of any in-home system we reviewed. The calls with emergency responders were easy to hear while still being loud.

In addition, the base station includes bright buttons and a display that shows the temperature, cellular signal strength, date, and time. All in all, if you had to choose an in-home system, it’s the best option on the market.

That said, a mobile system is better and the MobileHelp Solo (also widely used in the industry) provides exceptional audio quality with GPS tracking. And since MobileHelp makes the systems it sells, the packages are more affordable than other services, which are buying the same systems from MobileHelp.

Read our full MobileHelp review.

RescueTouch Best for senior couples Specifications Lowest monthly cost: $19.99 Fall detection cost (monthly): $29 Devices offered: Mobile device with audio (inc. GPS) Reasons to buy + Affordable base package + Stylish and waterproof + Chit-chat feature keeps you in touch with your loved one Reasons to avoid - Below average call response time - Poor audio quality

RescueTouch is perhaps the most unique medical alert service in our review. For starters, it has only one medical alert system, the SOS mobile GPS device.

That said, there are six different packages of features you can get with this mobile device, ranging from one that only calls 911 when you press the help button (an option that costs jus $20 per month) to the Chit-Chat feature, which is for senior couples and allows them to talk to each other through the SOS mobile device.

Since most medical alert services focus on seniors who live alone, RescueTouch earns our pick for best medical alert system for couples because there aren’t enough services catering to this demographic.

RescueTouch also has packages for seniors who want a medical alert system but don’t want to call a monitoring center. Most of the time, your senior loved one doesn’t need an ambulance.

They just need a little help. With these packages, they can press the help button and it calls a family member or neighbor. In fact, even in an emergency, many seniors feel more comfortable calling a family member than an emergency call center.

Read our full RescueTouch review.

Bay Alarm Medical Most affordable medical alert system Specifications Lowest monthly cost: $19.99 Fall detection cost (monthly): $29 Devices offered: Home device with wearable button, GPS help button, in-car alert device, smartwatch TODAY'S BEST DEALS Bay Alarm Medical alert $19.95 /mth Visit Siteat Bay Alarm Medical Reasons to buy + Affordable systems + Excellent speakerphone + First in-car system Reasons to avoid - We had issues with the emergency call center - Sensitive fall detection

For many seniors, living on a fixed income is a reality, so splurging for the high-end mobile medical alert system may not be possible, especially if the price might increase at some point.

With Bay Alarm Medical, the basic in-home medical alert system costs $19.95 per month. By comparison, the same in-home landline systems with most other medical alert companies costs around $30 per month. And Bay Alarm Medical locks you into that price when you sign up, which means it never goes up for as long as you have an active account. This makes budgeting easy.

It features the MyTrex MXD landline system, which is the loudest medical alert system we’ve tested. The audio quality is sometimes great, and sometimes not. So you need to make sure you test your MyTrex system to evaluate how well you’ll be able to hear emergency responders.

Bay Alarm Medical wasn’t the best performing service in our tests, as we had multiple issues with both the in-home system and the mobile system connecting to the call center. That said, these were both product issues that were easily sorted by testing the equipment often, which you should do with any medical alert system.

Read our full Bay Alarm Medical review.

Our medical alert systems review method

How do we compare life alert systems?

Every medical alert system we've reviewed is viewed through the lens of its safety net - how well does it protect your senior loved one. And then, importantly, is it affordable?

To do this, we started by creating a list of all the medical alert services we could find. A list that started with 72 medical alert companies. We eliminated services that were only available to specific regions and focused on services available nationwide.

Then we looked at the terms and conditions and eliminated medical alert services that required a contract (which is why we don’t review Life Alert, as they require a 3 year contract).

Once we settled on 15 medical alert services, we ordered an in-home and mobile system from each service. Then we tested and compared the systems.

We evaluated the audio quality, measured the volume, and looked at the design and robustness of the device. Then we timed the emergency response and evaluated the call center.

Finally, we evaluated the services, looking at how their pricing compares to others, how aggressive is their marketing approach and whether the company is truly “senior friendly” by comparing the customer service, the refund and cancellation policies, and the company's general approach to helping seniors age-in-place.

More information about how we test medical alert systems.

