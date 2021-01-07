Best Buy PS5 restocks are live now - but move fast

The PS5 is now in stock at Best Buy, with new units going live a few minutes ago. Don't hesitate then, head over to try and claim your console.

You can go directly to the PS5 Best Buy product page where the US retailer has many different packages in stock – standalone disc consoles, PS5 Digital Edition and ones with controllers and games bundles. It's the best spot to buy PS5 today.

Pro tip 1: Go to the Best Buy link ASAP. If you haven't heard, the PS5 console always sell out instantly.

PS5: Best Buy

Best Buy stock is now live - but move fast, this will run out quickly.

Pro tip 2: Best Buy PS5 restock is trickling out every few minutes, it seems. Hang on to the Best Buy site for more inventory after pressing that yellow Add to Cart button.

Pro tip 3: There are several bundles. You should try each one. A lot of people are going to only want the standalone console without extras. That bundle then may be yours for the taking.

If you miss out on Best Buy's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.