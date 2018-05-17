Best Android Wear apps for your smartwatch in 2018

If you own a Wear OS smartwatch you'll want to fill it with the best apps around, so we've put together a selection of the top choices on the Google Play Store right now.

The selection of apps ahead of you is growing everyday and many have improved since the introduction of Android Wear 2.0 in 2017, which brought new features to a great selection of watches.

Since then, Google has rebranded Android Wear as Wear OS and while the selection of apps has continued to grow we've seen the company gently updating all of its existing watches to the new name. Whether you own a Huawei Watch 2, an LG Watch Style or even a Misfit Vapor or any other Wear OS watch, this list will give you the best selection of apps you can use to fly the flag of Google's wearable OS.

To help you avoid the real junk on Google's Wear OS platform, we've picked 15 of our favorites for you to download - so let's get started.