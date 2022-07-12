Battlefield 2042 is so cheap for Prime Day it’s finally worth buying

Battlefield 2042 has received a chunky discount as part of this year’s Amazon Prime Day, and might finally be worth buying.

If you peruse all the Prime Day deals currently on offer, you’ll find Dice’s latest multiplayer shooter at the lowest price it’s ever gone for on Amazon. Battlefield 2042 can be nabbed for only $14.99 (opens in new tab) – an impressive 80% drop on its full retail price, and a sizable discount on its usual $19.99 listing. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

The Prime Day discount is available for new-gen consoles, meaning PS5 owners and Xbox Series X|S players can nab Battlefield 2042 at the slashed price. However, only Xbox Players can enjoy the super low $14.99 tag, as the PS5 version has been bumped up to $19.49. That's a shame for PlayStation fans, but it's still the lowest price we’ve seen the game for on Sony's system.

PS4 players can also grab it at a cool $14.49 (opens in new tab). Although that discount isn’t officially part of Prime Day, we don’t expect it’ll stay live for very long. If you’re playing on Sony’s last-gen system and want to grab Battlefield 2042 for cheap, pick it up now before it returns to $24.99

Xbox One and PC players can also enjoy a discount, but the price drop for these systems is slimmer. If you’re still packing Microsoft’s last-gen console, you can add Battlefield 2042 to your library for $24.99, while PC players can get the game on Origin for $39.99.

Is Battlefield 2042 worth it?

Battlefield 2042 hasn’t had the best run since it released late last year. A bug-ridden launch saw its player count fall off a cliff, and Dice’s decision to delay its first season of content soured goodwill among the community.

Fortunately, things have improved since. A whole slate of updates has fixed the most egregious game-breaking bugs, removed glitches, and made essential quality-of-life improvements. Battlefield 2042 has been gradually tweaked into a serviceable state, and is now closer than ever to the game fans had hoped for.

Its first multiplayer season released in early June, bringing with it a new playable Specialist, a new map, as well as a bunch of gear, vehicles and weapons. Although fairly limited in scope, it set the groundwork for Battlefield 2042’s future expansion, promising the game will get stronger from here. Hopefully, that proves true.

All of which means it’s a good time to pick up the game for cheap. If you’re a Battlefield fan who’s been tempted but hesitant to check out this latest installment or want to dip your toe into the series for the first time, now is the moment to do it. We don’t expect Battlefield 2042 will fall to a lower price than this for quite some time.

