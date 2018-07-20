Bargain broadband: Plusnet has added £50 cashback to its cheap broadband deals

It probably hasn't escaped you that having broadband in your home is now as essential as having electricity, running water and one of those singing fishes that you hang on the wall. But if you're the kind of person that isn't bothered about fast downloads or 4K streaming and just wants the cheapest internet available, then this new Plusnet broadband deal is the one for you.

BT-owned Plusnet is always up there among the purveyors of the best cheap broadband only deals, but now it has added a £50 cashback perk to its most affordable standard broadband plans. That brings the effective cost of your home broadband down to less than £15 per month - which is the lowest in the UK right now.

Plus, you don't have to pay anything upfront for activation or delivery of the included router, and then it's monthly bills of a measly £18.99.

There's no faffing around to try and claim the £50 cashback either, as Plusnet will send you an email once you're all connected with the simple steps of how to claim. The added cashback bonus is also available if you want to add call plans to your cheap broadband deal (so that's £22.99pm to add evening and weekend calls, or £26.99pm for unlimited anytime calls), but doesn't apply to Plusnet fibre optic internet plans.

Cheap broadband deal of the week: Plusnet broadband and £50 cashback

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £18.99pm + £50 cashback

If you're hunting around for the best broadband deals on the market, then Plusnet currently pips the rest to go top of the podium with its standard ADSL internet plan. The only offer that gets close is our exclusive price from POP Telecom at £16.80pm, so going with Plusnet will save you more than £20 over the course of the year.

View Deal

How do I claim the cashback?

It all sounds pretty simple. Plusnet says that once your broadband and home phone line is activated you will receive an email. Follow the instructions therein and Plusnet will send you a cheque for £50 cashback. Don't delay though - you have to submit your cashback claim within two months of receiving the email, otherwise you'll lose out.

Existing Plusnet broadband customers

If you're a current Plusnet customer, unfortunately this offer doesn't apply to you. Similarly, you're not permitted to claim this price if you've had Plusnet before. This ace offer is only for customers that are new to the provider.

Best broadband deals

You can't beat Plusnet purely on price at the moment. But if you want an all-singing, all-dancing package that features broadband and TV, Plusnet can't help you. It's only dealing in broadband at the moment.

With TechRadar's price comparison tool you can compare and contrast all of the best deals available on the market right now. Head to our best broadband deals page, pop in your postcode, filter your requirements and we'll spit out the best deals on the market specifically for you.