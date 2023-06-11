Avowed release window revealed with dark fantasy in-engine trailer

A kind of magic

Avowed in-engine trailer
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Avowed has now been revealed with in-engine footage showing off the tone and the combat of the upcoming Obsidian RPG at the Xbox Games Showcase. 

The team behind The Outer Worlds and Fallout: New Vegas has been working on Avowed for some time, so seeing the dark fantasy title in action has been a long anticipated event for many fans. It's likely to become one of the best RPGs available on the Xbox Series X and PC. 

A brief look at the combat reveals a mixture of elemental attacks and physical damage taking clear inspiration from the Elder Scrolls series. As with the developer's other titles, your choices will likely have consequences, with dialogue being briefly showcased here, too. 

