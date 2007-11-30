Fast-track your turntable to perfection

Turntable expert Clearaudio is offering a solution to a problem that perhaps audiophiles didn't know they had. It has just launched the Cartridge Break-In Record, a vinyl LP that has been specifically designed to 'break-in' brand new cartridges, when the time comes to replace them.

According to the German expert, "phono cartridges usually need a running-in period to reach their full sonic potential. This can take anything from 40 to 100 hours, depending upon the manufacturer, design and construction of the phono cartridge.

Pink noise vinyl solution

"As far as we know, Clearuadio's vinyl solution to this problem is unique in the marketplace. The disc is essentially a long continuous track of pink noise ­- and is, therefore, not the stuff of dinner parties.

Playing pink noise is said to "significantly reduce the length of the break-in period", according to Clearaudio. The Cartridge Break-In Record boasts a total of twelve continuous pink noise tracks (six per side) at various positions on the record.

In addition to the cartridge break-in tracks, there are several further tracks, designed to aid the accurate set up of the cartridge, tone arm, turntable and in fact, the whole hi-fi system.

The LP record is pressed onto high-quality 180-gram vinyl and is priced at £45.