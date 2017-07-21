Asus Zenfone AR UK price confirmed as pre-orders open

The Asus Zenfone AR price has been revealed as £799 for the UK as pre-orders for the augmented reality focused handset open.

It’s certainly not cheap, but the Zenfone AR is the first smartphone to pack in Google’s Project Tango smarts with enough power for you to take full advantage of the technology.

We’ve already seen the technology in the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, but that only received a limited release and didn’t have the power under the hood to really get Project Tango going.

The AR tech allows the Zenfone AR to handle motion tracking, area learning and depth perception, allowing it to scan your surroundings and then apply graphics, games and interactive elements directly onto what you can see around you.

It achieves this by using three cameras on the rear of the handset, a motion tracking, depth sensing, and high-resolution 23MP camera, with the latter the one you’d use to snap standard photos in the camera app.

It packs the older Snapdragon 821 chipset (which you’ll also find in the LG G6), a mighty 6GB of RAM, 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, 23MP rear camera, 8MP front snapper, 64GB or 128GB of storage, microSD slot and a 3,300mAh battery.

More Zenfone 4 you

The Zenfone AR isn't the only Asus smartphone destined for British shores either, as the firm has also confirmed it will be bringing its next flagship device to the UK as well.

The Asus Zenfone 4 is, as you may be able to guess, the firm's fourth generation flagship, but until now they're not phones we've seen in the UK.

That's changing with the Zenfone 4, after Asus Managing Director, Steve Hope told TechRadar that "the Zenfone 2 and 3 weren't right for the UK", but their success in other markets have allowed it to bring this phone to new locations.

We're still waiting to hear about an Asus Zenfone 4 release date and price, but we'll be sure to update you as soon as we get more information.

Read our hands on: Asus Zenfone AR review

*While stocks last!