Armored Core 6 unlock time: Here's the earliest you can play in your timezone
Be the early bird and get that worm!
Armored Core 6 is out very soon indeed. In fact, depending on where you live, you'll be able to pick up FromSoftware's latest mech action game later today, and in a matter of mere hours. From what we've seen, and from the critical reception so far, Armored Core 6 is a fantastic entry into the long-running series.
In fact, we've played the game already, and in our Armored Core 6 review, we praised the game's deep mech customization and engaging combat mechanics. Soon, you'll be able to play the game for yourself, as we inch closer to the unlock time. Understandably, many of you will be eager to jump in as early as you can, which is where we come in.
Here's the Armored Core 6 unlock time for your timezone, so that you can play the game as early as possible. We'll detail the release timings for the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan so that you can start building your very own mech, and take on everything Armored Core 6 has to offer.
Armored Core 6 unlock times for PT, ET, BST, CEST, JST and AEST
Armored Core 6 unlocks on August 24 at 3PM PT. To see how this translates precisely to your own timezone then check them out below:
- PT: August 24, 3PM
- ET: August 24, 6PM
- BST: August 24, 11PM
- CEST: August 25, 12AM
- AEST: August 25, 8AM
- JST: August 25, 7AM
Once Armored Core 6 unlocks in your timezone, you will be able to head to the storefront of your choice to download it. If you've pre-ordered the game, you will see a countdown clock when you try to open the game. Use this to jump in as early as possible.
Can you pre-load Armored Core 6?
Armored Core 6 is now available to pre-load on all platforms. Depending on where you're playing, just head to the store (PS Store, Xbox Store, Steam), and look for the game's page. You will be able to download it, ready for its release later today.
Armored Core 6 pre-load size
Depending on what platform you're playing on, Armored Core 6's pre-load size will be different. Check out the file size for each platform below:
- PC: 65GB
- Xbox Series X|S: 53.28GB
- PS5: 43.3GB
- Xbox One: 35.57GB
- PS4: 55.7GB
So there you have it, that's when Armored Core 6 unlocks in your timezone. Now that the game is nearly out, take a look any our upcoming games list, to see what's on the horizon.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Jake is a freelance writer who currently works regularly with TRG. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
Most Popular
By Allisa James
By Axel Metz