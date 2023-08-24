Armored Core 6 unlock time: Here's the earliest you can play in your timezone

Armored Core 6 is out very soon indeed. In fact, depending on where you live, you'll be able to pick up FromSoftware's latest mech action game later today, and in a matter of mere hours. From what we've seen, and from the critical reception so far, Armored Core 6 is a fantastic entry into the long-running series.

In fact, we've played the game already, and in our Armored Core 6 review, we praised the game's deep mech customization and engaging combat mechanics. Soon, you'll be able to play the game for yourself, as we inch closer to the unlock time. Understandably, many of you will be eager to jump in as early as you can, which is where we come in.

Here's the Armored Core 6 unlock time for your timezone, so that you can play the game as early as possible. We'll detail the release timings for the US, UK, Europe, Australia, and Japan so that you can start building your very own mech, and take on everything Armored Core 6 has to offer.

Armored Core 6 unlock times for PT, ET, BST, CEST, JST and AEST

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Armored Core 6 unlocks on August 24 at 3PM PT. To see how this translates precisely to your own timezone then check them out below:

PT: August 24, 3PM

August 24, 3PM ET: August 24, 6PM

August 24, 6PM BST: August 24, 11PM

August 24, 11PM CEST: August 25, 12AM

August 25, 12AM AEST: August 25, 8AM

August 25, 8AM JST: August 25, 7AM

Once Armored Core 6 unlocks in your timezone, you will be able to head to the storefront of your choice to download it. If you've pre-ordered the game, you will see a countdown clock when you try to open the game. Use this to jump in as early as possible.

Can you pre-load Armored Core 6?

Armored Core 6 is now available to pre-load on all platforms. Depending on where you're playing, just head to the store (PS Store, Xbox Store, Steam), and look for the game's page. You will be able to download it, ready for its release later today.

Armored Core 6 pre-load size

(Image credit: FromSoftware Inc.)

Depending on what platform you're playing on, Armored Core 6's pre-load size will be different. Check out the file size for each platform below:

PC: 65GB

65GB Xbox Series X|S: 53.28GB

53.28GB PS5: 43.3GB

43.3GB Xbox One: 35.57GB

35.57GB PS4: 55.7GB

So there you have it, that's when Armored Core 6 unlocks in your timezone. Now that the game is nearly out, take a look any our upcoming games list, to see what's on the horizon.