Another popular VPN provider jumps on the free cloud storage bandwagon

Popular VPN provider Hide.me has partnered with cloud storage provider Internxt to offer 2TB of free storage space to its customers.

Internxt is a decentralized blockchain-based cloud storage service that prides itself for its privacy-centric features.

Unlike popular cloud storage services like Google Drive , Dropbox , and Microsoft OneDrive , Internxt is a zero-knowledge file storage service that supports end-to-end encryption .

TechRadar Exclusive Deal FREE Backblaze unlimited cloud storage with every ExpressVPN purchase

ExpressVPN, TechRadar's #1 VPN provider, is offering free unlimited cloud storage courtesy of Backblaze for a whole year with its annual subscription. Secure, business-grade online backup for everyone, no strings attached.View Deal

These are the best cloud storage services on the market

services on the market Check our list of the best VPN services

We’ve rounded up the best cloud hosting providers

This means it encrypts all files before ferrying them to its servers, where they are chopped up into smaller pieces to further ensure they can’t be read by any unintended recipient including the service provider itself.

Free for a year

Internxt offers 10 GB of free storage space to all its users, and has paid plans for 20 GB, 200 GB and 2TB.

As part of the new partnership, Internxt will provide all Hide.me users a coupon worth €100, which they can redeem for Internxt’s 2 TB plan.

The 2TB plan costs €9.99/month, or €9.49/month when paid for six months, or €8.99/month when paid for a year. While the plan costs slightly over €100 when paid for a full year, the announcement promises to cover the cost of the plan for a year for all Hide.me customers.

The release doesn’t mention if the coupon can be redeemed against one of the smaller plans. Also while Internxt says the offer is applicable to all Hide.me users, we can safely assume it doesn’t extend to the free users of the VPN service.