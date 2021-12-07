All you need to know about the PS5 restock at Walmart tomorrow

Yet another PS5 restock is about to get underway at Walmart, but once again this latest batch of consoles will only be available to Walmart+ members. Here's how to get yourself signed up and be ready to go for the drop on December 8 from 9am PT/12pm ET.

If you're not already a Walmart+ member, you can sign up for $12.95 per month. It might sound like a hefty price to pay when you aren't guaranteed to get a console, Walmart has been one of the best retailers to get a PS5 since they introduced this system. There will likely be a general sale that goes live after this members-only window, but the PS5 will almost certainly sell out before this even begins.

That's been the case with practically every retailer that also makes use of these exclusivity windows from the ones we've been tracking in our where to buy the PS5 and where to buy the Xbox Series X guides.

Sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95 GET WALMART PS5 RESTOCK ACCESS Sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95

With a Walmart+ membership, you get access to the latest PS5 restock on December 8 from from 9am PT/12pm ET. In all likelihood, the consoles will sell out during this early access period so you'll need to be a member to have the best chance of getting one. You can then cancel it immediately after, or keep your benefits including free shipping and discounted fuel prices.

Once you've signed up - or if you're already a member - you can follow the links below once the PS5 restock begins tomorrow.

We would definitely suggest getting your membership sorted and having these pages open or bookmarked way ahead of schedule because it's always a chaotic rush once a PS5 restock goes live. Sites tend to struggle with the demand and you usually have only a matter of minutes to get a console in your basket and check out successfully. If all goes to plan, though, you should be the proud owner of a brand new PS5 console. Then it'll be time to take a look at some cheap PS5 games to go with it.

Walmart PS5 restock (from 9am ET on Dec 8)

PS5: $499 at Walmart PS5: $499 at Walmart

The PS5 is undoubtedly the most sought-after games console right now. Walmart will have another batch of consoles up for sale on December 8 from 12pm ET exclusively for Walmart+ members. These will sell out in rapid time so get yourself signed up (if you haven't already) and be ready to refresh this page repeatedly once the drop happens.

PS5 (Digital Edition): $399 at Walmart PS5 (Digital Edition): $399 at Walmart

The PS5 Digital Edition costs $100 less than the main PS5 but it doesn't include a disc tray so you will have to buy all of your games digitally. Fewer of these consoles are manufactured so it's generally harder to get one during a restock.

This latest drop follows a pair of PS5 restocks held by Walmart over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In recent months, the retailer has been the best place in the US to secure a PS5 console, though there has also been some availability at Amazon and GameStop.

If this latest restock comes and goes and you aren't successful this time, do stick with us as we'll be following all the latest restock news leading up to Christmas and into 2022. You can also use the quick links below to check for stock at any time at all the top retailers.

