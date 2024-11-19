Black Friday Xbox deals: all the best discounts I'd personally buy and recommend

(Image credit: Future)

There's really not long to go now before Black Friday Xbox deals kick off in earnest towards the end of November. Black Friday officially starts on November 29, but as always, we're seeing most big-name retailers kick their own sales events off early. As such, we're kicking off our live coverage of the event earlier than usual.

In all honesty, I've been very surprised by the quality of early Black Friday Xbox deals this year. We've been finding and reporting on excellent deals that are of a quality usually reserved for the event itself. Some highlights include the Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller at Lenovo for $54.99 (was $69.99), as well as a massive drop for the WD Black C50 expansion card, which is currently $99.99 (was $157.99) at Amazon.

We're keeping vigil over Black Friday Xbox deals now and during the upcoming sales week, as we have been doing at TechRadar Gaming for a good number of years. This past year, we've been testing and reviewing all the latest Xbox games and hardware; thus, all of our deal recommendations come from a position of experience and expertise. For a more specific look at Xbox-related hardware, be sure to check out our guide to all the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals in the run-up to the event.

Early Black Friday Xbox deals: my top picks

US Black Friday Xbox deals

Xbox Series X: was $499.99 now $449.99 While not a massive saving in the grand scheme of things, it's always nice to see Xbox console discounts. This current deal puts the original model in the same bracket as the Digital Edition, and I'd personally recommending purchasing this console for the added physical media support.

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (2TB): was $359.99 now $199.99 An absolutely massive saving on the 2TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card. If you've not got much space left on your Xbox console and you don't really want to resort to deleting titles you play frequently, then this is an excellent solution.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma: was $149.99 now $59.99 Amazon has destroyed Walmart's previous best with this miraculous $90 discount here. As wired-only Xbox controllers go, the V2 Chroma is among the best and quite frankly it's a bargain at this low price point. This does appear to be a limited-time offer, so well worth looking into while stocks last.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69.99 now $54.95 Folks in the US have been chomping at the bit for deals on EA Sports College Football 25. And this is one of the best discounts we've seen yet for the sports title.

UK Black Friday Xbox deals

Xbox Series X: was £479.99 now £459 A modest £21 saving for now which we expect to improve when Black Friday arrives proper. Still, we'll drop this one here in case you're desperate to grab a console now.

Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB): was £274.99 now £149.99 The UK variant of this deal is equally impressive. And while this is just the 1TB card, it remains an excellent option if you're in need of more storage space on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6: was £69.99 now £53.99 One of the best prices we've seen yet for the latest Call of Duty title. If you've been holding off, now's an excellent time to grab it before Black Friday kicks in.

Sonic x Shadow Generations: was £44.99 now £29.99 This is the best price yet we've seen for the recently-released Sonic x Shadow Generations. I highly recommended this entry in my recent review, and you're effectively getting two excellent games for less than £30 here. Sonic has rarely been this good, and I say that as a huge fan of the series as a whole.