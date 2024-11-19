Black Friday Xbox deals: all the best discounts I'd personally buy and recommend

Live
There's really not long to go now before Black Friday Xbox deals kick off in earnest towards the end of November. Black Friday officially starts on November 29, but as always, we're seeing most big-name retailers kick their own sales events off early. As such, we're kicking off our live coverage of the event earlier than usual.
In all honesty, I've been very surprised by the quality of early Black Friday Xbox deals this year. We've been finding and reporting on excellent deals that are of a quality usually reserved for the event itself. Some highlights include the Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller at Lenovo for $54.99 (was $69.99), as well as a massive drop for the WD Black C50 expansion card, which is currently $99.99 (was $157.99) at Amazon.
We're keeping vigil over Black Friday Xbox deals now and during the upcoming sales week, as we have been doing at TechRadar Gaming for a good number of years. This past year, we've been testing and reviewing all the latest Xbox games and hardware; thus, all of our deal recommendations come from a position of experience and expertise. For a more specific look at Xbox-related hardware, be sure to check out our guide to all the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals in the run-up to the event.
Black Friday Xbox deals: US quick links
- Xbox consoles: $50 off the Series X at Best Buy
- Controllers: Save $15 on official pads at Walmart
- Headsets: $24 off the budget-friendly Razer Kaira X
- Storage and SSDs: Save $160 on Seagate's 2TB expansion card
- TVs: Save up to $2,800 on our favorite gaming TV at Samsung
- Monitors: Save $300 on the 4K Samsung OLED G8 at Best Buy
- Games: Half price on several EA Sports titles
- Game Pass: Get $75 off the Amazon Fire Game Pass bundle
Black Friday Xbox deals: UK quick links
- Xbox consoles: Save £21 on the Xbox Series X at Amazon
- Controllers: Save up to 20% on Xbox pads at Amazon
- Headsets: Save over £100 on the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro at Currys
- Storage and SSDs: Save up to 45% on the Seagate card at Amazon
- TVs: Save up to £200 on the S90D at Samsung
- Monitors: Get our top pick for Xbox at Argos' lowest-ever price
- Games: Save 15 quid on Black Ops 6 at Amazon, and more
- Game Pass: Get 3 months of Ultimate for just £28.85 at ShopTo
Early Black Friday Xbox deals: my top picks
US Black Friday Xbox deals
While not a massive saving in the grand scheme of things, it's always nice to see Xbox console discounts. This current deal puts the original model in the same bracket as the Digital Edition, and I'd personally recommending purchasing this console for the added physical media support.
It's the best price we've seen yet for the 1TB WD Black C50 Xbox expansion card. While the Seagate deal below is excellent, this discount here is superb if you don't need 2TB but are still looking to save big on a fantastic storage option. Check it out before it's gone!
An absolutely massive saving on the 2TB Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card. If you've not got much space left on your Xbox console and you don't really want to resort to deleting titles you play frequently, then this is an excellent solution.
Amazon has destroyed Walmart's previous best with this miraculous $90 discount here. As wired-only Xbox controllers go, the V2 Chroma is among the best and quite frankly it's a bargain at this low price point. This does appear to be a limited-time offer, so well worth looking into while stocks last.
Folks in the US have been chomping at the bit for deals on EA Sports College Football 25. And this is one of the best discounts we've seen yet for the sports title.
UK Black Friday Xbox deals
A modest £21 saving for now which we expect to improve when Black Friday arrives proper. Still, we'll drop this one here in case you're desperate to grab a console now.
A really quite rare discount for one of the best cheap Xbox controllers we'd actually recommend you buy. 8BitDo are masters of their craft, so even with the budget options, you can expect a fantastic controller experience here.
The UK variant of this deal is equally impressive. And while this is just the 1TB card, it remains an excellent option if you're in need of more storage space on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles.
One of the best prices we've seen yet for the latest Call of Duty title. If you've been holding off, now's an excellent time to grab it before Black Friday kicks in.
This is the best price yet we've seen for the recently-released Sonic x Shadow Generations. I highly recommended this entry in my recent review, and you're effectively getting two excellent games for less than £30 here. Sonic has rarely been this good, and I say that as a huge fan of the series as a whole.
As TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, I've been testing and reviewing Xbox hardware for upwards of three years. In November, myself and the rest of the TechRadar Gaming team will endeavor to highlight discounted products that are most worth your hard-earned cash. From controllers and headsets to storage cards and beyond, you can trust us to draw your attention to a range of high-quality offers.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Where should you shop for Black Friday Xbox controller deals?
The best Black Friday Xbox controller deals, unlike Amazon-centric sales events, will be hosted at various retailers in both the US and UK. If you're specifically after an Xbox controller or two this year, be sure to keep these retailer pages bookmarked throughout the event:
US:
Amazon: will typically have cheaper gamepads across the board
Microsoft: the official home of Xbox controllers
Best Buy: Xbox gamepads in a range of colors and decent discounts
Walmart: often price-matches Xbox controllers with Amazon
GameStop: Xbox controllers in good stock and at solid prices
Target: lighter on discounts, but usually has plenty in stock
UK:
Amazon: your first port of call for most official and third-party pads
John Lewis: fantastic 2-year warranty and protection plans
Argos: will often price-match Amazon on the best Xbox controllers
Currys: excellent selection of official colors and reliable for stock
Very: a solid option that often beats the competition on discounts
Kicking things off with one of my absolute favorite deals I've come across before Black Friday has even started. Right now, you can pick up the recently released Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller special edition for its lowest price yet.
I adore the color scheme Microsoft has opted for with this limited edition gamepad. I'm typically a huge fan of that late 90s/early 2000s-esque translucent look, and the gold finish on the d-pad and triggers really helps this one stand out. You can shop for it at Lenovo while stocks last.
Xbox Wireless Controller - Ghost Cipher Special Edition: was
$69.99 now $54.99 at Lenovo
Hey folks, and welcome to TechRadar Gaming's Black Friday Xbox deals live coverage. I'm Rhys, your guide to all things deals and discounts for Xbox consoles, controllers, accessories and games over this year's Black Friday period.
If you're interested in bolstering your Xbox collection for less over Black Friday - be that in terms of hardware of software - then be sure to keep this live blog bookmarked. I'll be regularly updating this blog from now up until the closing hours of Cyber Monday.