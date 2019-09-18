Speedify VPN review

It’s simple, speedy (mostly), and you get 5GB free data a month without registering – that certainly works for us.

Making use of a VPN almost always cuts your internet speeds, which is no real surprise given the overheads of all that encryption.

Speedify aims to fight against this issue by spreading your internet traffic across any available internet connections: Ethernet, a tethered mobile, Wi-Fi and more, up to ten in total. If one connection type is slow, Speedify seamlessly moves some of your traffic to another, maximizing your bandwidth. All this happens in the background, entirely transparent to your applications, which should carry on working just as they always did (except faster, hopefully).

You don't need multiple connections to use the service, it works just fine with one – although obviously in this case, you won't get the same channel bonding advantages. However, the company still claims its other connection technologies could help improve speeds.

Speedify provides clients for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android. This keeps setup relatively easy, and decent ratings on both app stores (4.0 on Google Play, 4.6 on iTunes) suggest the apps are doing something right.

The company sells itself more on performance than the VPN side, and doesn't highlight the number of servers it has, or where they're located. But there is a list to be found if you hunt for it, and it turns out the service has a relatively small network of 200+ servers in over 50 locations and 38 countries.

New features since our last review include the ability to set your VPN DNS to several popular services: Cloudflare, AdGuard, OpenDNS, Google DNS and more.

Support for DNS over HTTPS may allow you to get connected in more places, even if they're actively blocking VPNs.

The company reports adding new servers, and claims to have reduced CPU usage over all platforms. Advanced additions include the ability to set up a bonded connection on a Linux system, then share it via wifi or Ethernet to all your devices.

Speedify offers a free plan, which limits you to 5GB of data a month and use on a single device. That's a good deal for a free product, especially as you get access to all the regular servers, and you can use the service without handing over personal information to create an account.

The Individual plan enables unlimited data and can be used on up to 5 devices. It's yours for only $8.99 a month, or just $3.99 if you pay for a year up-front. We've seen cheaper annual deals from a few top providers - Private Internet Access and Ivacy both ask just $3.33 - but it's better value than most.

The real highlight here is Speedify's Family plan, which can be used by up to 5 people, yet costs a mere $14.95 a month. Even better, it's just $6.95 on the annual plan, a spectacular $1.39 per month per user.

According to Speedify, the service does not log the IP addresses of the sites you visit or the data you send and receive (Image credit: Connectify Inc)

Privacy and logging

The Speedify privacy policy is far clearer and more specific than most of the competition, going into great detail on what it collects, and what it doesn't.

The good news is that the site doesn't log the IP addresses of the sites you visit, or the content of the data you send or receive.

The bad news is that there's some session logging, including the time and 'network location' where you connected to Speedify, your approximate location, the amount of data transferred and the length of the session.

Although you can use the service without signing up, Speedify uses other tricks to identify your device. The policy explains that 'Our services log access information about the client device, including IP address, and unique device identifiers... in accordance with device consent policies. A unique identifier from your hardware device may be used to generate a token to identify the session with the server to provide service without providing an email address.'

The company also points out that it 'collects approximate location from your device and from 3rd parties, for example using a GPS or IP-based approximation. This information is collected according to the consent policy on your device.' That could translate to a very good idea of where you are.

If you're using Speedify's free plan to protect simple browsing sessions, this may not matter very much. But if you sign up for the commercial plan, this is a little more logging than we would usually expect.

This is the user interface of Speedify's Windows client (Image credit: Connectify Inc)

Apps

Trying Speedify is simple and hassle-free, especially if you're sampling the free plan. The Downloads page presents you with links to the Windows, Mac, Android and iOS apps; we grabbed the Windows client, ran the installer, and it set itself up fully in a matter of seconds. An opening screen explained that we had 5GB of data for free, and once we dismissed that, the program automatically connected to a local UK server, and we were online.

Our client had automatically identified and was using our Ethernet and wi-fi connections. Icons for both network interfaces were displayed, along with a graph showing interface speed, which looked interesting but didn't have much practical value.

Clicking a Settings icon displays options to choose the fastest server, the best server for torrents, or manually select your preferred country from the full list of 38. This is easy to use, but aside from the ability to choose locations and servers within a country, it's very short on features: there's no server load figures, no ping times, no Favorites system, no search box, no 'Recent connections' list or anything else. Even the list is more tricky to navigate than it should be, as it's not sorted in alphabetical order.

There are a very small number of settings. Most are simple on/off switches for the most basic features, such as Connect at Startup, Transport Mode (UDP, TCP or automatic), Internet Kill Switch and DNS Leak Protection.

There is a more interesting Redundant Mode which sends all traffic across all available connections to improve reliability. This will hugely increase your data usage and means you won't benefit from any channel bonding speedups, but it you're after ultra-reliability it might be worth the trade-off.

Speedify's most important options cover its rules for connection handling. By default, the system uses Wi-Fi whenever it's available, for example, but you can tell it to use other connection types first, or only to use Wi-Fi when other connections are unavailable. It's possible to set daily or monthly limits, handy for metered connections, or you can even disable Wi-Fi support altogether – it's your call.

The client isn't quite as intuitive as most VPN apps. You connect by toggling a switch, rather than tapping a button. The various icons, buttons and graphs make for a more complicated interface than you'll see with most VPN apps. There are one or two small usability issues, too, in particular the lack of any desktop notifications to let you know when it connects or disconnects.

Overall, though, the client does a decent job, especially considering it must implement the extra complexities of Speedify's channel bonding, and you'll find your way around its interface within a very few minutes.

The client has some capable functionality under the hood, too. We tried stress-testing its kill switch by manually closing TCP connections, for instance, to simulate a connection drop, but the client wasn't concerned. It automatically reconnected in a second or two, and our real IP address was never exposed to the outside world.

Unfortunately Speedify was unable to unblock US Netflix in our tests (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix

Speedify sells itself on channel bonding and its performance advantages above all else, but the website does also claim that it allows you to 'watch region-locked content from back home while traveling.'

We began to check this out for ourselves by connecting to Speedify's UK server and accessing BBC iPlayer. This worked just as expected, and we were able to stream content without difficulty.

Accessing US-only YouTube content was just as easy, with every US Speedify server bypassing YouTube's minimal protection and getting us in.

Netflix is the real test of any VPN, though, and unfortunately Speedify didn't allow us to stream content. A website FAQ page admitting Netflix is now blocked and recommending you download movies instead (when possible) suggests this situation isn't going to change any time soon.

We used TestMy.net to test Speedify's performance (Image credit: TestMy.net)

Performance

In our tests, Speedify's performance from the UK was as good as we could expect, with the service typically giving us 67-68Mbps on a 75Mbps line. That's less than a 1% drop in speed when compared to connections with the VPN turned off, an exceptionally low overhead (most services lose 4-5%, at least.)

To find out just how fast Speedify could go, we next tried it from the US, via a 475Mbps connection. The results varied considerably, depending on the benchmarking site we used, but were always excellent, with a range of around 220Mbs to 335Mbps. Many VPNs struggle to reach 100Mbps, ever.

(If you can't get a fraction of that speed, our results might seem academic. But even if you'll never need that level of performance, it's still a good measure of the capacity of the server. If it could manage 300Mbps for us, there's a good chance it'll manage 50Mbps for you, even at peak times.)

We saw no definite improvement from channel bonding with wifi or a tethered mobile, but results could vary considerably depending on your network and the connections you're using. If you have multiple connections and might benefit from the bonding feature, give it a try, see how the technology performs for you.

Final verdict

Speedify's channel bonding didn't make a noticeable speed difference to us, but if your VPN needs are simple and performance is a priority, give it a try anyway. If nothing else, the 5GB per month free plan could be handy for use as a backup VPN.