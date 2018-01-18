Moto E4 review

The Moto E4 raises the bar for phones hovering around the $100 mark. Complete with a fingerprint sensor, Android Nougat, a swappable battery and reliable performance, this phone gets its kicks by surprising the user at nearly every turn. A must-buy for those on a budget.

Motorola has made it dead simple to stumble upon not just an affordable Android phone, but a really good one, at that.

The new Moto E4 is no exception, and at the low cost of $129/£129/AU$199, it honestly had me fooled that it wasn’t gunning for the mid-range alongside the Moto G5.

It’s easy enough to see why I was mistaken. This new budget phone comes loaded with Android Nougat alongside its quad-core processor, the 2.5D glass front covering the E4 gives it an undeniably fresh look and the fingerprint sensor is an unexpected treat at this price point.

Finally, add in a few crowd-pleasers like Google Assistant, a removable battery and microSD support and you’ve got the makings for what seems like a robust mid-range option on paper.

While other competitors like the BLU R1 Plus are encroaching on its territory, Moto’s latest shows that its unwavering focus on value and pushing the design and software capabilities to the max place it a cut above the rest.

Available for $129/£129/AU$199 unlocked, $99 ad-supported via Amazon

Works on both GSM and CDMA carriers, covering AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint and more

The latest budget phone from Moto is available now at Verizon in the US for $69.99 on a prepaid basis. If you snag that model, it’ll be tied to that network for a year or until you make $75 in payments. Then, it will be unlockable.

The phone is also available unlocked from the start for $129/£129 from Amazon, NewEgg, Best Buy, B&H, Fry’s and Motorola’s website. Moto tells us that like its previous budget phones, an ad-supported E4 will be available subsidized through Amazon in the US for $99.

No matter where you choose to purchase the E4, it supports both CDMA and GSM signal, meaning that carriers like AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, T-Mobile and other MVNOs will work out of the box.

Design

Slick, glass-covered front looks high-end

UK gets a metal back, but the US version is all plastic

Consistent in design with the Moto G5

Affordable smartphones are better than ever. Not only are the specs fairly respectable on the whole, but design cues from the high-end range of smartphones have seeped in, making cheap phones not look so...cheap.

The Moto E4 impresses off the bat with its slightly curved 2.5D glass panel, melding into the all-plastic chassis almost seamlessly. The small lip at the display’s edge where the glass transitions to glossy plastic breaks the illusion a bit, but it doesn’t impact its smooth feel in the palm.

On its front, you’ll find the usual suspects, like a front facing camera, an LED flash and an earpiece that doubles as a speaker. More surprising an inclusion is the fingerprint sensor, which looks to be lifted from the Moto G5. The concave sensor is easy to find without looking for and it’s as responsive and secure as one’s your find in phones that cost two to three times as much.

Around the phone’s sides, you’ll find a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microUSB port for charging, and combo of volume rocker and notched power button along its right edge.

The phone’s rear will look different depending on where you live. In the UK, you’ll be treated to an all-metal body, which gives it a more premium look. In the US, it’s made up of lightly textured plastic. Personally, I’m more a fan of the plastic since it gives it a distinct look when sitting next to the G5.

Both feature a circular camera system that sticks out just a bit, which has oddly enough become somewhat of a signature Moto feature. We’re not sure why it couldn’t have sat flush given that the sensor doesn’t feature any high-end features, but thankfully, the bump doesn’t detract from the experience much given that it’s a near-$100 phone.

Popping the plastic cover off reveals the battery, SIM slot and microSD slot. People, including myself, love having the flexibility of swapping out a battery, so the fact that this phone offers it is a big plus.