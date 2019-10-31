Dialpad review

Dialpad is one of the leading cloud-VoIP platforms for business, offering a strong range of features even in the cheapest plan. This sets it apart from rivals and could make it especially attractive to smaller businesses. However, videoconferencing is an additional bundle, and the developer platform for enterprises may not be so strong as rivals.

Dialpad provides and easy to use and accessible cloud phone system, which has been built in the cloud for the cloud, and so avoids technical issues traditional providers have experiencing when trying to port their legacy systems online.

The company also offers a comprehensive range of services that you would expect in a professional business VoIP service and yet the pricing plans are remarkably affordable. Even better is that while some providers offer only a stripped-down service in their cheaper payment plans, Dialpad offers a lot of key features even in its cheapest tier.

Set up is relatively easy to do - you can use your own email address and password, or login using an existing Google or Microsoft 365 account. You can also use existing PBX hardware on top of the desktop and mobile softphone apps.

A 14-day free trial is also available, however this is only available for those the USA and Canada.

Without further ado, we'll check out the features available at the different pricing tiers.

Features and Pricing

The Dialpad Standard plan, available for just $20 per user per month, actually contains a lot of decent features, and more than most competitors offer for the same price.

For example, there are all the features you'd ordinarily expect at entry level, such as unlimited calling and texting across the US and Canada, options for toll-free and local numbers, as well as some international service, and basic call handling features such as forwarding, with basic analytics included to boot.

However, it also includes options such as unlimited internet faxing, automated call transcription, Single Sign On (SSO), as well as integrations with at least Google and Office 365, features you'd only get access to with rival RingCentral on the more expensive $24.99 Standard plan.

The Dialpad Pro tier adds in most of the other more features you'd need, such as third-party integrations for SalesForce, Slack, Hubspot, Zendesk, and others, along with a few more advanced administration tools, all for $30 per user per month. At first this seems very competitive, but as you may have noticed, there's something missing.

Video Conferencing

For some reason, Dialpad doesn't bundle video conferencing in its normal plans, but instead as a separate service addon named UberConference. While the free tier does allow for unlimited conferencing for up to 10 participants and screensharing, it does put a time limit of 45 minutes per video conferencing session.

The Business tier introduces team management, analytics, international access, and increases the participants limit to 100, but this comes in at $15 per user month.

Competitive comparison

Cloud-based VoIP phone systems for business have really taken over and offer a superb set of features with easy accessibility that legacy PBX providers can struggle to compete with. Even still, the likes of Mitel, Avaya, and Vonage have sought to turn themselves around into a market-competitive position, and even the likes of Cisco and Microsoft are now firmly in on the act.

So how does Dialpad compare?

In simple terms, very well. There are a lot of features on offer, even at entry level, though it's a shame Dialpad dropped it's previous $15/user/month offering which used to give it an extra edge. There's nothing disappointing in the features available and Dialpad can easily appeal to the full range of small to medium and even enterprise businesses.

There are a couple of drawbacks, though. The first is the lack of video conferencing inclusion, which some might actually consider a plus, especially when UberConference has a free tier that will serve many small businesses well enough, and would probably not be happy to pay for features they aren't using. The other is that for enterprises the Dialpad development platform may not be so strong as RingCentral Office.

Overall Verdict

Cloud-based VoIP has come a long way in recent years, and Dialpad is certainly one of the leaders of the pack. Desite some criticisms, Dialpad is an accessible platform and a strong one, with a comprehensive set of features that will fit in to many business models.

The pricing model means that small businesses can have a business phone system with most of the bells and whistles you'd expect from only the larger companies, while there are advanced features enough to make it attractive to enterprises.