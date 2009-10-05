Trending

Disgo Video Fun review

Can this pocket DV camera rival more expensive options?

By Camcorders 

Disgo Video Fun
The Disgo Video Fun is nice and compact but the quality is lacking

Our Verdict

It's sad to see phone-quality video on a dedicated device

For

  • Compact design

Against

  • Poor quality video
  • Struggles in artificial light

Disgo's Video Fun is a cheap pocket digital video camera… and it shows.

We tested it against two mobile phones (Nokia N73 and iPhone) and all three did a fair job recording outdoors in the sun, but struggled indoors under false light.

The Video Fun failed to outperform the phones, and, in some areas, was much worse.

There's some nice bundled accessories, and if all you want to do is make movies in your garden and put them on YouTube, it's fine.

But that's all.

