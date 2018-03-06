Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users report low volume via headphones

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is currently one of the most popular budget smartphones available in the Indian market. The device was launched in India on February 14 and has been made available in two flash sales till now.

While the device is scheduled to go on sale once again tomorrow, a possible issue has popped up on the MiUI forums. Some users have reported that they are getting low sound output while using a headphone. There has been no response yet from Xiaomi officially.

The MIUI forum moderators or the admins have not accepted/acknowledged this issue either, but upon further research, it was observed that they started asking affected users to submit log reports. This would suggest that the company is currently trying to understand what the problem is all about.

No Cash on Delivery on Redmi Note 5 Pro now

In more Redmi Note 5 Pro news, Xiaomi has officially announced that it is removing the Cash on Delivery option on the Redmi Note 5 Pro temporarily. The company noted that this is being done to allow genuine buyers to purchase the smartphone amidst the huge demand. It has been observed that the Redmi Note 5 Pro was being purchased by black marketers using tricks, who would then sell the phone to end users at a premium.