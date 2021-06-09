Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G to launch on June 22 in India

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 family of flagship smartphones was received quite well in India, with the existing lineup already clocking more than Rs 300 crores in sales. Hoping to continue that momentum, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will launch next.

Xiaomi India’s Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce that the Mi 11 Lite will launch on June 22 in India. The lack of 5G branding in the caption or the image leads us to believe that only the 4G variant will be coming for now. It could be the cheapest phone from Mi this season — potentially undercutting even the Mi 10i from January.

The wait is over!😎The #𝑠𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡, the #𝑙𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑡 and the most #𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 smartphone of 2021 is here! 🪶💪#Mi11Lite marks its #India debut at 12 noon on June 22nd.We are super excited. Are you? RT🔁 using #LiteAndLoaded and spread the word.I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/HgupZZixbiJune 9, 2021 See more

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be the fourth device in the series, after the ultra-premium Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11X and 11X Pro. From the looks of it, it might not be the only new product to be unveiled at that event, as even the Xiaomi Mi Watch is expected to launch in India in the near future.

In other markets, the Mi 11 Lite starts at €299, which converts to about Rs 27,000. However, Xiaomi is usually more competitive with its pricing in India, so it could be under Rs 25,000 here. That would also make sense, as the Redmi Note 10 Pro series, which has the same chipset and shares a lot of specifications, starts at Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specs and features

The biggest talking point of the Mi 11 Lite is its design. With a thickness of 6.8mm and a weight of 157g, it will be one of the thinnest and lightest phones of the season. Following the same Evol design as the rest of the lineup, it has a curved back with the cameras in a two-tone square housing along with an IP53 rating for water resistance.

Specifications include the Snapdragon 732G with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The AMOLED display spans 6.55-inches and has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone has a 4,250mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

For photography, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G has a triple-camera arrangement with a 64MP f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP telemacro shooter, along with a 16MP selfie camera on the front.