Xiaomi Mi 10i records Rs 400 crores worth of sales in India

The Xiaomi Mi 10i was the company’s first smartphone launch of 2021. Today it announced that the new mi-ranger has already amassed sales of over Rs 400 crores.

Launched on January 5, the Mi 10i was available for purchase starting January 7 on Amazon. In just about three weeks, it achieved the sales milestone of “record-breaking” sales. Considering the starting price, that should be over 1,60,000 units.

Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India is Rs 20,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, with the 6GB + 128GB variant costing Rs 21,999 and the 8GB + 128GB going for Rs 23,999. Colour options include Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue and Midnight Black.

Commenting on the milestone, Manu Kumar Jain said, “With the launch of Mi 10i, our aim was to deliver future proof technology and a perfect flagship experience. The response received during the first few weeks is a testimony to customers appreciating a 10 on 10 smartphone which combines a stellar camera setup featuring the 108MP primary camera along with class-leading performance through the Snapdragon 750G.”

₹ 4⃣0⃣0⃣ Crores 💪Super happy to share that #108MP camera phone #Mi10i #5G has crossed sales worth ₹400 Cr in just 3 weeks of launch. 🚀Big thanks to all our amazing #MiFan & partners for showing so much love to #ThePerfect10 💙🧡💚I ❤️ #Mi #Xiaomi #India #108MPcamera 📸 pic.twitter.com/AYcitoNcsvFebruary 2, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 10i specifications

The Mi 10i was the first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset along with 5G capabilities. It has a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Even the back is made of glass for a more premium feel.

The biggest talking point is the camera, as this is the cheapest phone with a 108MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera, housed in a punch-hole notch.

The battery is rated at 4,820mAh, and supports 33W fast charging, which takes only about an hour to go from 0 to full. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and IP53 rating.