Xiaomi may launch an Echo Show 10 competitor

Xiaomi could be in the process of launching the Xiaomi Smart Display 10. A Bluetooth SIG certification report of the upcoming gadget was spotted recently.

The smart display is expected to be a home companion device that helps watch movies, listen to music or make video calls directly from the comfort of your couch.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Xiaomi’s new smart display is listed to feature a 10-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth 5.0. This listing shows the device is registered under the model number X10A with a description that provides the complete product name.

The Xiaomi Smart Display 10 specifications are unclear at this point and more details are expected to surface in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi Smart Display 10 expected specifications

There are no exact specifications that could be identified from the SIG certification except for the display size. However, the resolution could be in line with many of the competing brands that provide a display resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. The Xiaomi Smart Display 10 is expected to sport a 10-inch touchscreen display.

Through the certification leak, it is also confirmed that the smart display will come with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and will also support WiFi as well. Xiaomi’s display is also expected to feature an integrated speaker which would make it good for listening to music.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Other features may include a front-facing camera with a dedicated switch to enable privacy settings for the smart display. Many smart speakers and displays provide users with the ability to temporarily disable the camera and the microphone when not in use.

In terms of software, the report states that the Xiaomi Smart Display 10 is expected to have the Xiao AI voice assistant. However, we would have to wait and see if there are any more leaks or reports in the coming weeks that could provide us with more information.

Going up against Goliath

Xiaomi has a large user base of smart displays in China with the company selling even a 4-inch touchscreen display model as well as one with 8-inch display. But it would be interesting to see how the company would price and compete with Amazon’s range of Echo products.

Amazon holds an upper hand in many of the IoT products in the industry all thanks to Alexa and the easy integration of the AI with devices. Many of the Echo products have Alexa built-in and providing users with ways to automate tasks with just a command.

Xiaomi’s Smart Display 10 would have to be priced lower than Amazon’s Echo Show 10 that sports similar features but comes with a rotating base which enables its camera to follow a person while they move.