Xbox Games with Gold October 2019: these are the free Xbox One games this month

It's October, which means there's a whole new crop of free games to try out if you're an Xbox Live Gold member.

One of the top benefits of being an Xbox Live Gold subscriber is definitely the fact that each new month brings you access to a fresh range of free games across the Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms. Plus, if you’re an Xbox One owner, the backwards compatibility on offer means you get to take advantage of the Xbox 360 titles too.

Access to a new batch of games is a good way to test out the ones you wouldn't have usually played and splashed your cash on, whether because they're indie titles that slip under your radar or simply because you don’t have the funds to buy several games a month.

Even if you don’t have the console memory or the time to spare right now, we’d say it’s always worth claiming the new games that are on offer every month anyway, as you’ll then have free access to them for as long as you have an active Xbox Live account.

Looking for the latest free Xbox Games with Gold titles? You've come to the right place for finding the newest free games, and how long each of them will be available for. We've also included some previous game offerings underneath the list too, so you can keep track of what's come before.

If you're in the market for a new games console, then it might be worth saving your money until Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday next month. We expect consoles, games and accessories to be heavily-discounted, just like last year.

Xbox Games with Gold (October 2019)

Tembo the Badass Elephant

Available October 1 to 31, 2019 on Xbox One (usually $14.99)

This game was first released in 2015 for the Xbox One. You control an elephant, Tembo, which smashes objects, tramples on enemies and can use water in its trunk to put out first.

A gameplay still from Temba the Badass Elephant. Image Credit: SEGA. (Image credit: Sega)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Available October 16 to November 15, 2019 on Xbox One (usually $19.99)

What better way to celebrate Spooky Season than with this horror title? Take control of legendary character Jason Voorhees as you stalk and strike fear into the hearts of the regular people just trying to live their lives. Or you can choose to be one of the Camp Crystal Lake counselors by hiding or fighting with Jason. Which we'd advise against.

A promo shot for Friday the 13th: The Game. Credit: Gun Media. (Image credit: Gun Media / Steam)

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Available October 16 to October 31, 2019 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 (usually $29.99)

Ready for some intense and rather brutal action gaming? Choose to play as either the legendary ninja Ryu Hayabusa or as another ninja: Ayane, Kasumi or Momiji.

Games featured previously in the program