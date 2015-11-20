10 gadgets that really, really shouldn't be connected

The potential for connected devices to serve us better by talking to each other behind the scenes is enormous, but sometimes new gadgets get hooked up for the sake of it.

Technology is supposed to make life easier, not more complicated. Being able to share your music collection anywhere, pick up where you left off with a movie, or have the heating automatically turn on five minutes before you get home is great, but we draw the line at bossy cutlery and sentient toilets.

Some of these connected devices are walking a fine line between smart and seriously over-engineered, and some of them are just plain mental. But the sad thing is we know you'll do what we did for at least half of them: secretly admit you like the idea of having a mini robot in everything.