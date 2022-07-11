Why is Internet Explorer still indispensable?

Audio player loading…

Twenty-seven years, that's how long the Microsoft Internet Explorer was alive before it was given the kill pill on June 15, 2022. It was one of the best internet browsers the world had seen.

While one would've thought that the world would've been happy to move on and use other browsers, apparently it is not the case! You can blame the human tendency to not let go of old habits that easily for that.

Our friends from Japan and South Korea, for example, are now sitting in front of their computers with sweaty palms as they relied heavily on the vintage browser.

Trouble in Japan!

In the land of the rising sun, the browser was being used by many companies for important tasks, including expenses settlement.

Even notices from the Japan Pension Service concerning online applications require users to use Edge in Internet Explorer mode. Some government-backed corporations follow the same path as well.

What about South Korea then?

Now, we come to South Korea, where you need to use the Internet Explorer, or a similar substitute to, for example, register your child care facility with the Health and Welfare Ministry's website.

It gets weirder, for, if you are a corporate customer of one of South Korea's largest foreign-owned banks, you can make business payments online through Internet Explorer and not through Google Chrome! There are more such examples as well.

The matter seems rather funny when one realises that Microsoft had announced that it will phase out Internet Explorer 11 across Windows 10 and Microsoft 365 in August 2020.

Nearly 2 years later and the world, or rather some parts of it, hasn't moved on. One would naturally overlook such a thing had Japan and South Korea not been among the countries struggling to cope up with the change.