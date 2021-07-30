Well Loki here: Tesla cars can now stream Disney Plus shows

Tesla electric cars are just about the most technologically-advanced consumer vehicles on the road. So it makes sense for them to have the most fully-featured entertainment systems, too.

Elon Musk’s car firm has now added Disney Plus streaming to its in-car entertainment system via a new software update, letting you watch Marvel movie classics or new releases like Jungle Cruise while on the road.

Tesla’s Theatre Mode, for obvious safety reasons, only lets you watch while the car is stationary, so it’s not much help on a super-long drive. But if you’re parked up and recharging the vehicle’s battery, you can also enjoy streams from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and Twitch, too.

That's not all, though

As well as an entertainment boost, the new update (number ‘2021.24’) introduces a carwash mode that seals the vehicle in case of any unwanted water entering its delicate insides, auto-dimming for mirrors, better battery informations, additional language options and the ability to connect to a Wi-Fi connection whilst driving – presumably to take advantage of the growing amount of 5G mobile dongles hitting the market.

It’s been a great year for Disney Plus, which has benefited from the stay-at-home pandemic to see its global subscriber number hit more than 100 million in its first 18 months on the market.

But being able to watch classic and new releases alike, on the road or not, hasn’t been plain sailing for Disney. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic it chose to release select films as home releases, or simultaneously with their cinema runs.

This has lead to consternation from the cinema industry, as well as Hollywood’s biggest stars themselves – Scarlett Johansson, star of Disney Plus release Black Widow, is even suing Disney for potential loss of earnings due to the film’s streaming availability.