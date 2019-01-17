Tinder and Spotify team up to test sending song clips to matches

With 57 million users around the globe, Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps in the world – and now, it looks like its teaming up with the largest music streaming platform, Spotify, to allow users to communicate via the language of music.

The dating app confirmed to TechCrunch that its testing a new feature on iOS and web, that allows its users to share Spotify clips within chats.

It looks like the clips you can send are only 30 seconds long, but that could be plenty of time to communicate your feelings – if you choose the right song, that is.

It's a match

Screenshots taken by the blog MSPowerUser show that you'll now find a green music note icon at the bottom of your Tinder chats. Click on it, and you'll be able to search for a song, with relevant results displayed at the bottom of the chat.

Of course, it's not the first time Tinder has snuggled up with Spotify; in 2016, Tinder updated the app to let you connect your Spotify account to your Tinder one, showing potential swipe-righters your choice of top artists, as well as a track you designate as your life "anthem".

A Tinder spokesperson told TechCrunch that “users love connecting over shared tastes in music,” and that "users who update their ‘Anthem’ are most likely to start a conversation via Feed."

So far, Tinder hasn't confirmed whether the current Spotify integration test will be fully adopted and rolled out to the general public, but if it becomes as popular as the Anthem feature, there's a good chance the dating app will once again, swipe right on Spotify.

*Other options we came up with as puns for this story: "Tinder-lickin' good, Song for the Lovers and Swipe for your right to party. Also, All Rise from Blue, but mostly because we just like that song.